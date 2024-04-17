Dental Consumables Market size to increase by USD 6.04 billion between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental consumables market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.04 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.55% during the forecast period. The dental consumables market encompasses facial rejuvenation products, breast implants, and dental implants. Medical esthetics, a clinical subspecialty, drives growth through cosmetic treatments in hospitals and solo dental practices. Marketing strategies attract customers seeking natural appearances. Cost-effective treatments are crucial in the oral healthcare market, especially during COVID-19. University hospitals train dental students to address dental caries, reducing excessive wait times and dental care expenditures. CDC statistics indicate a large US population in need of dental care.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Consumables Market 2023-2027

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

The Product segment emerges as the fastest-growing segment in the dental consumables market

The Dental Consumables Market caters to hospitals and dental clinics, offering essential dental supplies for independent services. In many regions, dental clinics partner with insurance companies for coverage, mitigating treatment expenses for individuals. Cosmetic dental surgeries primarily occur in dental clinics, although cost and inadequate reimbursement policies pose challenges. Market growth is driven by the adoption of advanced technologies, such as 3D printing and digital dentistry, which generate significant revenue for dental clinics. These collaborations between dental clinics and insurance companies continue to shape the Dental Consumables Market landscape.

The dental consumables market in North America is significantly driven by the high prevalence of dental caries in both children and older adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 50% of the US population has untreated dental caries. While children may be covered by Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), dental care coverage for adults is limited. As a result, the high cost of dental procedures is a major factor driving medical tourism in North America. Despite these challenges, efforts are being made to enhance dental care services in countries like the US and Canada to address this issue. The dental consumables market is expected to grow as a result of the increasing demand for dental treatments and the ongoing improvements in healthcare facilities.

Commenting on the market trends, a Senior Analyst of Technavio, stated," The dental consumables market is driven by advances in CAD/CAM technology, enabling customized dental implants based on individual oral anatomy. Hospitals, solo practices, and care providers adopt cost-effective treatments, reducing wait times and dental care expenditures. University hospitals train dental students using advanced technology, addressing dental caries and COVID-19 outbreak challenges in the oral healthcare market. Implants are selected based on bone density and quality, benefiting the US population."

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Market Overview

The Dental Consumables Market plays a significant role in the healthcare industry, supplying essential products for dental practices and laboratories. These consumables include instruments, nursing supplies, and disposables. Instruments, such as dental handpieces and forceps, are crucial for dental procedures. Nursing supplies, like bibs and cots, ensure patient comfort and convenience. Disposables, such as gloves, masks, and sterilization pouches, promote infection control and maintain hygiene standards. Stainless steel and lab glass are materials commonly used in the production of dental consumables. Dental laboratories require a diverse range of consumables for fabricating dental prosthetics and restorations. Procurement of these consumables is essential for the smooth functioning of dental practices and laboratories. Employing effective supply chain management strategies is crucial for dental businesses to ensure a steady supply of these vital dental consumables.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio