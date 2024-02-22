Dental Curing Lights Market size is set to grow by USD 107.14 million from 2022 to 2027, Market growth at 7.05% CAGR expected during the forecast period, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental curing lights market size is estimated to increase by USD 107.14 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.05%. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Curing Lights Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 151 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 107.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

The rising prevalence of dental diseases

The prevalence of tooth decay and other oral health problems is on the rise worldwide. Dental restoration procedures require curing lights to ensure the strongest and most long-lasting bond. As the prevalence of dental caries continues to grow, the demand for dental curing lights is also increasing. A recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health estimates that over 2 billion individuals across the globe are affected by dental problems. Therefore, it's anticipated that the increasing prevalence of dental diseases will drive market growth during the forecast period. Request a sample report

Company Analysis

The global dental curing lights market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer dental curing lights in the market are 3M Co., A dec Inc., Beyes Dental Canada Inc., COLTENE Holding AG, DentLight Inc., Dentmate Technology Co. Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Mectron Spa, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Parkell Inc., SDI Ltd., Shofu Inc., Ultradent Products Inc., VOCO GmbH, Benco Dental Supply Co., and DENTAMERICA Inc. and others.

Company Offerings

3M Co . - The company offers dental curing lights such as 3M Elipar DeepCure-S LED Curing Light and the 3M Elipar S10 LED Curing Light.

. - The company offers dental curing lights such as Elipar DeepCure-S LED Curing Light and the Elipar S10 LED Curing Light. A dec Inc .- The company offers dental curing lights such as A-Dec 300 LED Curing Light, A-Dec 500 LED Curing Light, and A-Dec 200 LED Curing Light.

.- The company offers dental curing lights such as A-Dec 300 LED Curing Light, A-Dec 500 LED Curing Light, and A-Dec 200 LED Curing Light. DentLight Inc. - The company offers dental curing lights such as S.P.E.C. 3 curing light.

- The company offers dental curing lights such as S.P.E.C. 3 curing light. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Hospitals and Dental clinics) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the LED dental curing lights segment will be significant during the forecast period. These are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to provide a concentrated, high-intensity light output that ensures rapid and thorough curing of dental materials. Additionally, these lights have a long lifespan and do not require frequent replacement. With lower operating costs and reduced heat generation, LED lights offer a safer and more convenient option for dental professionals. The portability and compactness of these lights further add to their appeal. As a result, the use of LED dental curing lights is expected to increase, leading to significant growth in this segment during the forecast period. Buy the report!

Geography Overview

By geography, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global market.

North America is estimated to account for 42% of the global market during the forecast period. For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027, Download a Sample Report

The shift toward LED curing lights is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. Driver, Trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

Analyst Review

The Market is poised for significant growth driven by several key factors. Dental disorders, exacerbated by an aging population, underscore the necessity for advanced solutions. Technological advancements and investments in research and development enhance the competitive advantage for manufacturers of dental light-curing equipment and accessories. Despite the high costs involved, the market thrives, supported by increased healthcare expenditure. However, navigating stringent regulatory frameworks remains a challenge for industry players. Insights into market scenarios, values, growth rates, and segmentation, along with geographical coverage, are vital for success. Major players leverage depth expert analysis to strategize effectively in this dynamic landscape, ensuring sustainable growth and innovation.

The Market is propelled by various factors within the dentistry industry. Patient epidemiology, including the rising prevalence of dental issues among an aging population, drives the demand for advanced dental equipment. Polymerization, crucial for light-cured resin-based materials used in dental procedures, underscores the significance. Pipeline analysis reveals continuous innovations in dental technology, enhancing procedures and specialties. Pricing analysis within the regulatory framework ensures accessibility while maintaining industry standards. Dental adhesives and resin composites rely on precise light energy for polymerization. Technological advancements, such as improved curing light designs, further catalyze market dynamics, responding to the increasing demand for dental procedures globally.

The market is witnessing significant growth attributed to a heightened awareness of oral health. Healthcare facilities are experiencing increased investments, fostering opportunities. LED technology adoption is on the rise, meeting the growing demand for portable and cordless devices. However, challenges persist, including the high cost of advanced equipment and limited reimbursement policies. Regulatory compliance and global economic uncertainty present additional hurdles. Recent developments underscore a dynamic landscape. End users span dental clinics, hospitals, and specialty clinics. New technology penetration reshapes the competitive landscape , emphasizing the need for innovation to thrive in this evolving. Find some insights from a sample report!

Related Reports:

The dental X ray market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.66% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 948.01 million.

The dental imaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% between 2022 and 2027. The dental imaging market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,281.75 million.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.co

SOURCE Technavio