Dental Imaging Market to Increase by USD 1,281.75 million from 2022 to 2027|An increase in dental-related problems among the edentulous and geriatric population drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental imaging market is estimated to grow by USD 1,281.75 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.39%. North America is estimated to account for 42% of the global dental imaging market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Advanced medical infrastructure, high patient awareness, a reliable reimbursement framework, and a high prevalence of dental caries contribute to the growth of the dental imaging market in North America. The increasing number of dental patients in the region is a primary driver for market growth. The rise in dental caries cases can be attributed to factors such as increased consumption of sugar products and tobacco, as well as a high prevalence of diabetes leading to periodontal disease. Tobacco use, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and e-cigars, is associated with tooth discoloration, oral lesions, oral cancer, oral candidiasis, and tooth decay. The growing prevalence of diabetes in both the elderly and children contributes to an increase in periodontal disease and tooth loss. The adoption of the Affordable Care Act by the US government will enhance dental care and increase the demand for dental imaging, thereby driving market growth in the North American region during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Imaging Market 2023-2027

Key Developments:

Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and changing dynamics in the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors.

With the rising competition, the market will see consolidation. However, manufacturing complexities and high production costs pose significant risk factors for vendors in the market.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

An increase in dental-related problems among the edentulous and geriatric population is notably driving market growth. Increasing dental problems in the edentulous population significantly contribute to the growth of the global dental imaging market. This issue affects not only the elderly and low-income populations but also the most vulnerable individuals. Multiple factors, including poor oral hygiene, tooth decay, gum disease, tooth wear, injury, cancer, smoking, and age-related tooth loss, contribute to tooth loss in older people. The prevalence of these dental diseases rises notably with age. Furthermore, the global elderly population is rapidly increasing in line with rising life expectancies. The World Health Organization predicts that the number of individuals aged 65 and above will reach approximately 1.4 billion by 2030 and around 2.1 billion by 2050. Complete loss of natural teeth is also becoming increasingly common among older individuals, with approximately 3 out of 10 people aged 65 to 74 having no natural teeth. Additionally, increasing risk factors such as diabetes, poor oral hygiene, stress, and tobacco and alcohol use further contribute to the prevalence of dental diseases. These factors will drive the demand for dental imaging services, fostering market growth during the forecast period.

The high cost of advanced dental imaging equipment and procedure are challenging the market growth. Small and medium-sized dental offices and dental laboratories often hesitate to invest in advanced dental imaging equipment like dental CBCT and digital dental X-ray systems due to their high cost. Developed countries offer minimal reimbursement for dental imaging procedures, while reimbursement is scarce in developing and underdeveloped countries, further impacting the adoption of these technologies. On average, a CBCT machine can cost around USD 150,000, with prices ranging up to USD 300,000 depending on advanced upgrades and imaging software. The imaging or diagnostic cost for each procedure typically falls between USD 300 and USD 600, varying by clinic. Dental care is mostly non-refundable in many countries, and even in countries where reimbursement is available, the coverage is often limited. Moreover, digital dental X-ray systems, which are more advanced than analog systems, come with a higher price tag, ranging from USD 120,000 to USD 280,000 on average. Consequently, the substantial cost of this equipment is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions is an emerging trend supporting the dental imaging market growth. Dentists are increasingly utilizing advanced intraoral scanners to capture high-speed impressions of teeth. These impressions are then transmitted to dental laboratories for milling and cutting. In the market, there are several options available for intraoral scanners, and manufacturers often provide open architecture software, enabling users to select their preferred milling center. The files generated in the open architecture system can be imported into CAD software and seamlessly integrated with various milling units for manufacturing. The adoption of open architecture software is a rising trend among dental imaging system manufacturers, as it allows for enhanced functionality and interoperability between systems. Open architecture solutions offer affordability and compatibility with different milling systems, making them an attractive choice in the dental imaging market. Therefore, the increasing utilization of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions is expected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The dental imaging market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments, Buy Now.

Company Profiles

The dental imaging market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd, BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Health Inc., ClaroNav, Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ewoosoft Co. Ltd., Finapoline SAS, Freedom Technologies Group LLC, J. Morita Corp., Midmark Corp., Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Owandy Radiology, Planet DDS, Planmeca Oy, Planmed Oy, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. Co. Ltd., and VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market segment by end-user (dental clinics and laboratories, hospitals and diagnostic centers, dental research institutes, and others), application (diagnostic, cosmetic, and forensic), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the dental clinics and laboratories segment will be significant during the forecast period. Dental clinics offer independent dental services and often collaborate with insurance companies to provide dental insurance to their patients. The growing influx of domestic and foreign investments has led to a rise in the number of private dental clinics. This increase in investments is expected to drive the demand for dental procedures, consequently creating a higher need for dental imaging in the market. Consequently, the market is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period.

Dental Imaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,281.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd, BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Health Inc., ClaroNav, Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ewoosoft Co. Ltd., Finapoline SAS, Freedom Technologies Group LLC, J. Morita Corp., Midmark Corp., Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Owandy Radiology, Planet DDS, Planmeca Oy, Planmed Oy, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. Co. Ltd., and VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global dental imaging market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global dental imaging market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Dental clinics and laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Dental clinics and laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dental clinics and laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Dental clinics and laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Dental clinics and laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hospitals and diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Dental research institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Dental research institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Dental research institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Dental research institutes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Dental research institutes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Diagnostic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Diagnostic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Diagnostic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cosmetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Cosmetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Cosmetic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Cosmetic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Cosmetic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Forensic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Forensic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Forensic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Forensic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Forensic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3Shape AS

Exhibit 119: 3Shape AS - Overview



Exhibit 120: 3Shape AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: 3Shape AS - Key offerings

12.4 Align Technology Inc.

Exhibit 122: Align Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Align Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Align Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Align Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 BIOLASE Inc.

Exhibit 126: BIOLASE Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: BIOLASE Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: BIOLASE Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Carestream Health Inc.

Exhibit 129: Carestream Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Carestream Health Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Carestream Health Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 ClaroNav

Exhibit 132: ClaroNav - Overview



Exhibit 133: ClaroNav - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: ClaroNav - Key offerings

12.8 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 135: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Exhibit 140: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Ewoosoft Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Ewoosoft Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Ewoosoft Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Ewoosoft Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Finapoline SAS

Exhibit 148: Finapoline SAS - Overview



Exhibit 149: Finapoline SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Finapoline SAS - Key offerings

12.12 J. Morita Corp.

Exhibit 151: J. Morita Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: J. Morita Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: J. Morita Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Midmark Corp.

Exhibit 154: Midmark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Midmark Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Midmark Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Planet DDS

Exhibit 157: Planet DDS - Overview



Exhibit 158: Planet DDS - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Planet DDS - Key offerings

12.15 Planmeca Oy

Exhibit 160: Planmeca Oy - Overview



Exhibit 161: Planmeca Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Planmeca Oy - Key offerings

12.16 THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 163: THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

