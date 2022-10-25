Dental Implants Market to be Worth $9.62 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dental implant market size is expected to reach USD 9.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.8% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for tooth replacement has provided good growth potential to the market. The increasing number of dental injuries owing to road accidents and sports injuries are some of the major factors boosting the market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The titanium implant type segment held the largest market share in 2020 due to its wide applications, durability, and cost-effectiveness.

Zirconia implants are anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period due to better flexural strength, improved aesthetic appearance, and less corrosiveness as compared to titanium.

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to high awareness about restorative treatments and the presence of established market players.

Read 125-page full market research report for more Insights, "Dental Implants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Implant Type (Zirconium, Titanium), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Dental Implants Market Growth & Trends

With growing aesthetic awareness, people are exploring more treatment options, which is leading to the growth of the market. For instance, as per the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry data, more than 95.0% of individuals across the globe believe that their smile is a vital social asset and nearly 84.0% revealed to be under increased pressure to perfect their smile, thus increasing the product demand. Dental implants are considered the only restorative technique that preserves and stimulates natural bone. Owing to the growing number of edentulous people, the demand for prosthetics is increasing, which is expected to be one of the major impact-rendering drivers for the market.

Several industries have halted their services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the dental care industry is greatly impacted by the significant decrease in elective procedures, many of which are being postponed or cancelled so that hospitals can focus their resources on treating patients with COVID-19. Major Countries like the U.S and India procure raw materials and electronic components from China, which has disrupted the supply chain of many dental equipment and product manufacturers. However, with the decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitals are likely to begin scheduling elective procedures, depending on their capacity of admission and patients comfort level.

Dental Implants Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the dental implants market on the basis of implant type and region:

Dental Implants Market - Implant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Titanium Implants

Zirconia Implants

Dental Implants Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Austria



The Netherlands



Poland



Romania



Czech Republic



Greece



Sweden



Portugal

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Dental Implants Market

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

Nobel Biocare Services AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

OSSTEM IMPLANT

Institut Straumann AG

Bicon, LLC

Leader Italy

Anthogyr SAS

DENTIS

DENTSPLY Sirona

DENTIUM Co., Ltd.

T-Plus Implant Tech. Co.

KYOCERA Medical Corp.

