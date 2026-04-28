Grand View Research Announces Strategic Investment and Technology Partnership with Dview to Accelerate AI & Analytics GTM

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global market intelligence and advisory firm Grand View Research (GVR) today announced a strategic investment and long-term technology partnership with Dview Technologies, an advanced AI powered analytics solutions provider. The collaboration positions both companies to jointly go-to-market (GTM) with next-generation AI-powered knowledge, analytics, and enterprise intelligence solutions.

This strategic partnership combines GVR's deep market intelligence, structured data assets, and global enterprise relationships with Dview's Agentic-AI platform, unified knowledge architecture, and advanced analytics capabilities. The investment underscores GVR's commitment to accelerating its AI transformation roadmap and expanding its Horizon platform into intelligent, agent-driven enterprise systems.

Powering the Next Generation of Enterprise Intelligence

The partnership will focus on building and commercializing:

AI-powered knowledge agents for enterprises

Consolidated intelligence platforms integrating PDFs, APIs, and proprietary datasets

Advanced analytics engines for real-time decision support

Industry-specific AI copilots for strategy, research, and investment teams

Scalable GTM solutions for global clients across consulting, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, and financial services

GVR and Dview are already collaborating on a proof-of-concept engagement for a leading Japanese enterprise, consolidating complex knowledge repositories into an AI-driven analytics agent that enables contextual search, strategic insights, and executive-level intelligence summaries.

A Strategic Investment for Long-Term Growth

As part of the collaboration, Grand View Research has made a strategic investment in Dview to deepen technological alignment, accelerate product development, and jointly expand into global markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

The investment reflects GVR's long-term vision to evolve from a research publisher into a technology-enabled intelligence ecosystem - integrating data, AI, and analytics into enterprise workflows.

Leadership Commentary

Swayam Dash, Managing Director & CEO, Grand View Research, said:

"This partnership marks a pivotal step in our AI journey. We are moving beyond static research into intelligent, adaptive knowledge systems. By investing in Dview and aligning our technology roadmaps, we are creating a scalable AI and analytics platform that will redefine how enterprises consume, analyze, and act on data."

Kauts Shukla, Founder & CEO, Dview Technologies Pvt. Ltd., added:

"Grand View Research brings global market depth, structured intelligence assets, and enterprise credibility. Together, we are building practical AI systems that solve real-world business problems - not just experiments, but deployable, scalable AI powered intelligence infrastructure for enterprises."

Joint GTM Strategy

The collaboration includes:

Co-branded enterprise AI offerings

Joint sales and marketing initiatives

Technology integration with GVR's Horizon platform

Global enterprise outreach leveraging GVR's client network

Talent collaboration and capability expansion

The companies will focus on delivering measurable ROI through faster insights, reduced manual research cycles, and enhanced executive decision-making.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm providing research reports, custom research, and advanced analytics solutions across industries. With an expanding AI-powered ecosystem through Horizon, GVR enables organizations to make data-driven strategic decisions at scale.

About Dview

Dview is an enterprise Data & AI Intelligence platform that helps organizations unlock value from complex, fragmented data by transforming it into trusted, actionable intelligence. Powered by its Agentic-AI architecture, the platform automatically builds a unified knowledge layer that enables governed, conversational, enterprise-grade insights. In addition, Dview supports large-scale data engineering workflows and securely hosts AI/ML models, creating a scalable foundation for analytics, automation, and decision grade intelligence.

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SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.