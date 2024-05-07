Dental Innovation Alliance VC Fund I, LP (DIA) Invests in Pearl, Pioneering AI in Dentistry

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Innovation Alliance VC Fund I, LP (DIA) announces a strategic investment in Pearl, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for dentistry. DIA has closely monitored the AI sector, particularly for pathology detection and the evolving standard of care for dental practices worldwide. After a careful market evaluation, Pearl stood above the competition, and DIA believes Pearl is positioned to become the global leader for dental diagnostic AI.

Pearl's AI represents a significant advancement in dentistry, providing a seamless and less invasive approach to dental diagnostics. The company's FDA-cleared AI software helps improve the efficiency, consistency, and accuracy of x-ray evaluations and streamlines practice operations with actionable clinical performance and patient health insights. With Pearl, dentists can offer a higher standard of care with increased transparency and objectivity by applying AI and computer vision to read patient x-rays with expert skill and enhanced speed.

"DIA has been closely tracking the evolution of AI in dentistry, and our investment in Pearl underscores our commitment to supporting the most promising technologies that are redefining the future of dental care," says Thomas Sharpe, DIA Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "We were particularly impressed by Pearl's direct integration to a growing number of leading equipment and software providers globally. This integration will further streamline operations for dental professionals while enhancing patient care and practice management."

"We're thrilled to partner with DIA as we continue to advance dentistry with pioneering AI capabilities for seamless clinical adoption in dental practices around the world," says Ophir Tanz, CEO of Pearl. "DIA's investment, guidance, and network, will help us accelerate our growth trajectory and further expand our reach to dental practices globally. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the dental industry, driving advancements in patient care and clinical outcomes."

In supporting Pearl's pioneering AI solutions, DIA reaffirms its commitment to driving transformative advancements within the dental and health technology sectors.

Learn more by visiting dentalinnovationalliance.com and hellopearl.com.

