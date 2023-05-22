Dental Insurance Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Oral Disorders is Expected to Fuel Growth

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Insurance Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global dental insurance market is expected to grow from $168.90 billion in 2022 to $183.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The dental insurance market is expected to reach $246.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Major players in the dental insurance market are Aetna Inc., Aflac Inc., Allianz SE, Ameritas Holding Company, Axa S A, Cigna Corp, Delta Dental Insurance Co, Apollo Munich Health Insurance, MetLife Services and Solutions LLC, United HealthCare Service LLC, Humana Inc., United Concordia Insurance Co, OneExchange, Envivas Inc., 3M.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The main types of dental insurance are major, basic, and preventive. The major type of dental insurance service is expense reimbursement for extended or complicated treatments to address problems that may have been identified and treated with earlier preventative care. The coverage provided includes dental preferred provider organizations (DPPO), dental health maintenance organizations (DHMO), dental indemnity plans, and others provided to senior citizens, adults, and minors under the individuals, and corporate categories.



The dental insurance market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dental insurance market statistics, including the dental insurance industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dental insurance market share, detailed dental insurance market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dental insurance industry. This dental insurance market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Product innovation has emerged as the major trend gaining popularity in the dental insurance market. Major companies operating in the dental insurance market are focused on innovative solutions to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in October 2021, Retrace Labs Inc., a US-based artificial intelligence-powered dental health startup partnered with Intel Corporation, a US-based technology company, and SoftBank Group Corp, a Japan-based integrated telecommunications services launched an AI-based dental management network to streamline the complexity of dental administration with scalable end-to-end services.

Stealth mode with a product claimed to be a unique feature in the dental market that allows real-time connectivity between payers, providers, and patients to enable instant payments based on quality measures. It guides providers and payers through a complicated system of historically dissimilar procedures and provides patients with clarity on their insurance coverage, the proposed treatments from providers, and how much of those therapies are reimbursed, as well as their financial obligations.



In December 2022, CNP Assurances S.A, a France-based insurance corporation acquired Odonto Empresa for a deal value of $3.5 million (18 204 657 BRL). With the acquisition, CNP Assurances S.A. aims to accelerate its expansion in Brazil by using two distribution models: an exclusive long-term agreement with its long-standing Brazilian partner, Caixa Economica Federal, and new growth drivers under an open model. Odonto Empresa is a Brazil-based dental insurance agency offering dental insurance plans and services.



North America was the largest region in the dental insurance market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the dental insurance market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The increasing prevalence of oral disorders is expected to propel the growth of the dental insurance market going forward. Oral illnesses are disorders that comprise a variety of diseases and situations, such as tooth decay, periodontal (gum) disease, tooth loss, oral cancer, and others. Dental insurance provides the individual with coverage related to medical care expenses and managing funds for those suffering from oral illness and increases the frequency of dental check-ups that benefits the patients.

For instance, in November 2022, according to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based organization responsible for international public health, the estimates that oral disorders impact around 3.5 billion individuals globally, and severe periodontal diseases affect approximately 19% of the global adult population, representing more than 1 billion cases. Furthermore, the global incidence of lip and oral cavity cancers is expected to be 377 713 new cases and 177 757 fatalities in 2020. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of oral disorders will drive the growth of the dental insurance market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Dental Insurance Market Characteristics



3. Dental Insurance Market Trends And Strategies



4. Dental Insurance Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Dental Insurance Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Dental Insurance Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Dental Insurance Market



5. Dental Insurance Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Dental Insurance Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Dental Insurance Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Dental Insurance Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Dental Insurance Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Major

Basic

Preventive

6.2. Global Dental Insurance Market, Segmentation By Coverage, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Dental Preferred Provider Organizations (DPPO)

Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO)

Dental Indemnity Plans

Other Coverage

6.3. Global Dental Insurance Market, Segmentation By Demographics, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Senior Citizens

Adults

Minors

6.4. Global Dental Insurance Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Individuals

Corporate

7. Dental Insurance Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Dental Insurance Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Dental Insurance Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsp2gy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets