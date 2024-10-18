Dental Radiology Equipment Market to grow by USD 2.45 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by rising dental conditions, with AI powering market evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.45 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 12.2% during the forecast period. prevalence of dental conditions is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advances in dental radiology equipment. However, high cost of advanced dental radiology equipment and procedures poses a challenge - Key market players include 3Shape AS, Air Techniques Inc., Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd, British United Provident Association Ltd., Carestream Dental LLC, Cefla SC, Clove Dental, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Finapoline SAS, Gnatus Medical Dental Equipments Ltd., HDXWILL North America, INTERMEDICAL Srl IMD Group, MediRay HealthCare, Oasis Dental Care, Planmeca Oy, PreXion Inc., Shenzhen Anke High tech Co., Simple Smart, The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., Trident Srl, Varex Imaging Corp., and Vatech Co. Ltd..

Dental Radiology Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2454.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World

(ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, China, France, and Japan Key companies profiled 3Shape AS, Air Techniques Inc., Asahi Roentgen

Ind. Co. Ltd, British United Provident Association

Ltd., Carestream Dental LLC, Cefla SC, Clove

Dental, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings

Corp., Finapoline SAS, Gnatus Medical Dental

Equipments Ltd., HDXWILL North America,

INTERMEDICAL Srl IMD Group, MediRay

HealthCare, Oasis Dental Care, Planmeca Oy,

PreXion Inc., Shenzhen Anke High tech Co.,

Simple Smart, The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.,

Trident Srl, Varex Imaging Corp., and Vatech Co.

Ltd.

Vendors in the dental radiology equipment market are introducing innovative technologies to enhance the capabilities of existing systems. For instance, Carestream Dental LLC's CS 8100SC 3D dental radiology equipment boasts one of the fastest scanning times, at around three seconds, and advanced imaging software for improved image recognition. Planmeca Oy's Correction Algorithm for Latent Movement (CALM) addresses patient movement issues during 3D scans, resulting in better diagnostic quality images. The shift from 2D to 3D imaging systems, such as Envista Holdings Corp.'s OP 3D Vision and OP 3D Pro, offers lower radiation doses and superior image quality. These advancements are fueling market growth, with vendors launching new products to meet the increasing demand for 3D dental X-ray devices.

The Dental Radiology Equipment Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing focus on treatment planning, patient outcomes, and preventive dentistry. Early detection of dental conditions through advanced imaging technologies like Cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) and panoramic imaging is driving market expansion. Minimally invasive dentistry and patient-centric care are also key trends, with dental clinics adopting practice management software and electronic health records (EHRs) for improved efficiency and patient experience. Medical expenditure on dental care, insurance coverage, and dietary habits are influencing market dynamics. High-quality imaging, diagnostic capabilities, and radiation exposure are critical factors in the selection of dental radiology equipment. Oral health issues such as cavities, periodontal diseases, dental abnormalities, and dental disorders can be effectively diagnosed and treated through early diagnosis and preventive dental care. Dental check-ups and dental radiology equipment are essential tools for maintaining optimal oral health. Advanced imaging technologies like digital radiography, 3D imaging systems, and medical tourism are also shaping the market landscape.

Small and medium-sized dental clinics and laboratories face barriers in adopting advanced dental radiology equipment, such as dental CBCT and digital dental X-ray systems, due to their significant costs. The cost of a CBCT machine ranges from USD150,000 to USD300,000 , and the imaging diagnosis cost per procedure can be between USD300 and USD600 . In most countries, dental treatment is not reimbursed, and even when it is, the reimbursement is minimal, such as in Australia with MBS item numbers 57362 and 57363 providing USD113.15 and USD56.60 , respectively. Digital dental X-ray systems, which are more advanced than traditional analog systems, have an average cost ranging from USD120,000 to USD280,000 , and additional costs for required computers. The cost of dental X-ray scanning procedures ranges from USD25 to USD200 , making it challenging for the dental radiology equipment market to grow during the forecast period.

to , and the imaging diagnosis cost per procedure can be between and . In most countries, dental treatment is not reimbursed, and even when it is, the reimbursement is minimal, such as in with MBS item numbers 57362 and 57363 providing and , respectively. Digital dental X-ray systems, which are more advanced than traditional analog systems, have an average cost ranging from to , and additional costs for required computers. The cost of dental X-ray scanning procedures ranges from to , making it challenging for the dental radiology equipment market to grow during the forecast period. The Dental Radiology Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for early diagnosis of dental disorders and preventive dental care. Dietary habits and oral health play a crucial role in dental health, making the use of dental radiology equipment essential for accurate diagnosis. Advanced imaging technologies like Digital Radiography, CBCT, and 3D imaging systems are transforming dental clinics by providing enhanced diagnostic capabilities. Dental clinics are integrating these technologies to offer medical imaging services, catering to medical tourism and urban dental practices. Dental Imaging Equipment, including touchless features and remote operation, are becoming a priority for health organizations to ensure patient safety and convenience. Cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, dental implants, and pre-operative imaging are major applications driving the market. Lower radiation exposure through advanced imaging technologies and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are key trends, improving diagnostic accuracy, patient outcomes, and personalized treatment plans. Dental care infrastructure and dental imaging services are investing in integrated imaging solutions and digital platforms to stay competitive in the digital dentistry era.

End-user 1.1 Dental clinics

1.2 Hospitals

1.3 Ambulatory surgical centers Product 2.1 Dental X-ray

2.2 Dental CBCT Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Dental clinics- Dental clinics have formed partnerships with insurance companies like BUPA in the UK and some Asia-Pacific countries to offer dental coverage. The rise in private dental clinics due to foreign and domestic investments increases the demand for dental procedures, leading to a higher need for dental radiology equipment. The edentulous population and the increasing incidence of dental caries in both developed and developing economies necessitate specialized dental care. Clinics, primarily privately owned, conduct various tests to assess patients' oral health. Prevalent dental issues such as cavities, gum disease, and oral cancer drive the growth of the clinics segment. According to the CDC, over 40% of adults reported dental disorders, and more than 80% had at least one cavity by age 34. Additionally, about 1.7% of men and 0.71% of women are diagnosed with oral cavity and oropharyngeal cancer. These factors contribute significantly to the growth of the dental clinics segment in the global dental radiology equipment market.

Dental radiology equipment plays a crucial role in the early diagnosis and treatment of various dental disorders. Dietary habits significantly impact oral health, and radiology equipment helps identify potential issues before they become severe. Preventive dental care and regular dental check-ups are essential for maintaining good oral health. Extraoral X-ray systems and dental imaging technologies, including digital radiography, CBCT, and 3D imaging systems, are essential tools for dental clinics. These advanced technologies enable dentists to provide accurate diagnoses and personalized treatment plans for various dental conditions, such as cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, dental implants, and pre-operative imaging. Touchless features, remote operation, enhanced disinfection protocols, and medical expenditure are current trends in dental radiology equipment, ensuring a safe and efficient dental experience for patients.

Dental radiology equipment plays a crucial role in the early diagnosis and preventive care of various dental disorders. With the rise in dietary habits leading to oral health issues such as cavities, periodontal diseases, and dental abnormalities, the demand for advanced dental imaging technologies has surged. Dental radiology equipment, including digital radiography, CBCT, and 3D imaging systems, are increasingly being adopted in dental clinics for their diagnostic capabilities and enhanced patient outcomes. These technologies enable personalized treatment plans, minimally invasive dentistry, and patient-centric care. Medical imaging, including dental imaging services, has gained significance in medical tourism, offering integrated imaging solutions through digital platforms. Advanced imaging technologies like AI and ML are revolutionizing dental care infrastructure by improving diagnostic accuracy and reducing radiation exposure. Cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, dental implants, and pre-operative imaging also benefit from these technologies. Urban dental practices are incorporating touchless features, remote operation, and enhanced disinfection protocols to ensure safe and efficient dental care. Lower radiation exposure, integrated imaging solutions, and digital dentistry are becoming essential components of preventive dental care and early detection. Dental conditions, medical expenditure, and insurance coverage continue to influence the dental radiology equipment market. Cone-beam computed tomography, panoramic imaging, and imaging quality remain key considerations for dental clinics and health organizations. Electronic health records (EHRs) and healthcare spending are also factors shaping the market landscape.

