Dental Surgical Instruments Market by Product, Therapeutic Area, Patient Care Setting - Global Forecast to 2023

The "Dental Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Handheld Instruments, Laser, Dental Handpiece, Ultrasonic Instruments, Consumables), Therapeutic Area (Restorative Dentistry, Orthodontics), Patient Care Setting - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dental surgical instruments market is projected to reach USD 5.96 billion by 2023 from USD 4.48 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.9%.
Factors such as the rising incidence of dental diseases, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing number of dental practitioners and dental clinics, and growing dental expenditure are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
In this report, the dental surgical instruments and consumables market is segmented on the basis of product, therapeutic area, patient care setting, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into instruments and consumables. The dental surgical instruments are further segmented into handled instruments, handpieces, ultrasonic instruments, lasers, and electrosurgical instruments. Consumables include impression trays, intraoral tips, aspiration tips and accessories, retractors, mouth props and gags, syringes, sutures, needles, elastics, and bite blocks.
By type of therapeutic area, the dental surgical instruments market is segmented into restorative dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, and other therapeutic areas. The restorative dentistry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of dental diseases, and increasing adoption of adoption of implants and prosthetic treatments in developed countries such as the US, Germany, and Japan.
On the basis of patient care setting, the dental surgical instruments market is segmented into clinics and hospitals. The clinics segment is projected to hold the largest share of the dental surgical instruments market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics in developing countries, rapid adoption of advanced surgical instruments, and growth in the target patient population.
Geographically, the global dental surgical instruments market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe accounted for the largest share of this market in 2017. This is primarily due to the increase in the aging population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, rising adoption of dental cosmetic treatments, and the high reimbursement rate as compared to other regions. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
However, the high cost of dental surgical instruments and limited reimbursement for dental surgeries may expect to hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.
- Dentsply Sirona Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- 3M Company
- Coltene Holding AG
- Brasseler USA
- A-Dec Inc.
- Hu-Friedy Manufacturing Company, LLC
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
- Nakanishi Inc.
- Biolase, Inc.
- The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd.
- Helmut Zepf Medizintechnik GmbH
- Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- AMD Lasers
- CAO Group, Inc.
