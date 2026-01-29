DentaQuest appoints Dr. Ronke Ogunbameru as Dental Director in Texas

Dr. Ogunbameru is providing clinical leadership for DentaQuest in the State of Texas

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., today announced the appointment of Dr. Ronke Ogunbameru as dental director for Texas, where the organization covers more than 1.4 million Medicaid and CHIP members. Dr. Ogunbameru will focus on strengthening collaboration with Texas dental providers and ensuring DentaQuest continues to deliver evidence-based, high-quality oral healthcare to all members statewide.

"This dedicated clinical leadership role will further strengthen our work in Texas and our direct, transparent collaboration with providers," said Dr. Todd Gray, DentaQuest's chief dental officer. "Dr. Ogunbameru is a welcome addition to our clinical leadership team, and I look forward to supporting her as she champions oral healthcare access across the state."

DentaQuest invests heavily in staffing clinical excellence, and Dr. Ogunbameru joins a bench of more than 150 dentists and more than 375 hygienists and dental assistants. In this role, Dr. Ogunbameru serves as a subject matter expert to provide clinical support for provider outreach, provide feedback on clinical policies, work directly with network providers and support in-state administration of the business.

"I am passionate about ensuring Texans – in particular Texas children – can access the quality oral healthcare they need while making it easier for providers to deliver this dental care as part of our network," Dr. Ogunbameru said, adding, "I was drawn to this position for the specific focus on working closely with fellow dental providers and supporting a renewed emphasis on oral health prevention for improved outcomes."

Dr. Ogunbameru is a board-certified pediatric dentist residing in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas. She is a three-time graduate of Howard University in Washington, D.C., earning bachelor's and DDS degrees, as well as a residency in Pediatric Dentistry. Dr. Ogunbameru's public health and dental experience includes working in hospital settings, federally qualified health centers, DSOs and private practice across the United States.

