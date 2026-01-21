DentaQuest Contributes $25,000 to University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry

Investment supports professional growth for future oral health leaders and expands community outreach for underserved Oklahomans

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., today announced a $25,000 contribution to the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry. The donation is supporting the college's efforts to sustain and expand key community engagement and student development opportunities, including providing financial support to dental students during their required externship rotations in underserved communities.

With uncertainty surrounding government funding for academia, DentaQuest is focused on helping dental schools continue strengthening and increasing the number of providers nationwide. This donation supports the college's ongoing ability to deliver meaningful community-based care, foster interprofessional education, and cultivate diverse leadership within the dental profession.

"We are grateful to DentaQuest for its generosity in supporting programs here at the OU College of Dentistry," said Dean Paul Mullasseril, DDS, MS. "This funding not only helps us bring desperately needed oral care to patients from underserved communities, but it also ensures that our students are getting learning experiences needed to be successful practitioners. The school's mission is to treat people and train compassionate dentists, and we are grateful to DentaQuest's support to help us accomplish both."

The OU College of Dentistry will divide the funds among three main initiatives.

Expanding placements for rural externships across the state.

Supporting faculty at Unity Clinic, where dental students experience interprofessional practice.

Covering participation and engagement in dental industry education and leadership. Student National Dental Association (membership includes learning opportunities and local outreach projects) American Dental Education Association student leadership program (providing opportunities to enhance leadership skills)



"Increasing access to dental care, particularly in underserved communities, is critical to improving the oral health trends we are seeing in Oklahoma, and we need to add talented dental professionals to make a difference," said Dr. Jandra Korb, DentaQuest's dental director in Oklahoma. "At DentaQuest, we know that investing in community-based care must be a priority and we're proud to support the work the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry is doing to increase opportunities for Oklahomans across the state. As a proud alumnus of the dental school here, I'm excited to watch these dental students grow and ultimately benefit the surrounding community."

DentaQuest is currently a leading dental insurance provider in the state, managing dental benefits under contract with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. Prior to this contribution, DentaQuest has supported the university's Indigent Care Fund as well as a number of Oklahoma community-based non-profits including Good Shepherd Clinic, Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, Neighborhood Services Organization, Oklahoma Dental Association and Oklahoma Oral Health Coalition.

About DentaQuest

Sun Life U.S. Dental, which includes DentaQuest, is dedicated to improving the oral health of all through purpose-driven, outcomes-based solutions. We make dental benefits better for everyone through Preventistry® – an inclusive approach centered on preventive, quality care, expanded access and solutions built on valued relationships across the health care ecosystem. We manage dental and vision benefits for approximately 35 million Americans. For 30 years, we have delivered cost-effective benefit plans and services for employer groups, individuals, health plans, and government-sponsored dental programs. We are the largest Medicaid and CHIP dental benefits administrator in the U.S., by membership. We also support direct patient care through an expanding network of approximately 75 dental practices in underserved communities across the United States. Learn more about Sun Life U.S. Dental at sunlife.com/dental and dentaquest.com.

About the OU College of Dentistry

The OU College of Dentistry is home to the state's only Doctor of Dental Surgery program and baccalaureate degree program in dental hygiene. More than 70% of the state of Oklahoma's dentists are graduates of the OU College of Dentistry. The college provides general dental care and specialty care to Oklahomans through student, resident and faculty practice clinics. The OU College of Dentistry has established a reputation of training its students to provide the highest quality of clinical care available.

