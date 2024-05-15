DentaQuest donates $30,000 to Interfaith Dental Clinic to support student mentorship program

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., has given $30,000 to the Interfaith Dental Clinic in Tennessee. The donation supports Interfaith's mentorship programs, which are designed to help local students develop careers in oral health, and help increase access to dental services for low-income families in the state. Part of the donation also supports Interfaith's recent fundraising gala. As the largest provider of Medicaid dental benefits in the country by membership, DentaQuest is committed to broadening access to dental care for communities that need it most. Interfaith Dental is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization that serves vulnerable populations to help them achieve and sustain a healthy smile.

Interfaith Dental

"Affordable, quality, oral health care should be accessible for everyone," said Steve Pollock, president, Dental, Sun Life U.S. "The health workforce shortage is being felt nationwide. Addressing it long term starts with support in our local communities to engage, educate and enable the dentists and hygienists of tomorrow. Supporting the Interfaith Clinic's student mentorship program will help increase the number of providers treating Tennesseans most in need, and we are proud to contribute to that effort."

"We are grateful for the continued support DentaQuest has provided for the last decade, helping us serve the people of Tennessee who need better access to oral health care," said Dr. Rhonda Switzer-Nadasdi, CEO, Interfaith Dental. "DentaQuest is helping grow the number of dental providers in the state, supporting Medicaid populations and making it easier for these communities to get and stay healthy."

DentaQuest has helped more than one-million Tennessee Medicaid members find a 'Dental Home,' establishing relationships with a primary dental provider who can provide ongoing care for children and families. DentaQuest's Dental Home model fosters a compassionate relationship between provider and patient, giving children and their families access to regular dental services and getting them the right care at the right time. To learn more about the DentaQuest Dental Home model visit: https://www.dentaquest.com/en/news-and-resources/improving-oral-health/dental-homes.

About DentaQuest

The Sun Life U.S. dental business, including DentaQuest, is dedicated to improving the oral health of all through purpose-driven, outcomes-based solutions. We make dental benefits better for everyone through Preventistry® – an inclusive approach centered on preventive, quality care, expanded access and solutions built on valued relationships across the health care ecosystem. We manage dental and vision benefits for approximately 36 million Americans. For 30 years, we have delivered cost-effective benefit plans and services for employer groups, individuals, health plans, and government-sponsored dental programs. We are the largest Medicaid and CHIP dental benefits administrator in the U.S. by membership. We also support direct patient care through an expanding network of 80 dental practices in underserved communities across the United States. Learn more about the Sun Life U.S. dental business at www.Sunlife.com/dental and www.DentaQuest.com.

