DenTek® Reveals Ultimate Fantasy Football Punishment Winner -- and a Giant Banana Statue -- Ahead of Big Game Week Spotlighting the Impact of Stress & Nighttime Teeth Grinding

Fantasy football stress doesn't always end on game day. Fans carry it into sleep, even clenching or grinding their teeth Post this

Revealed live at a Big Game week media event on February 2 in San Francisco, DenTek®'s Ultimate Fantasy Football Punishment named Maryland native and Colorado resident CJ Kempler the season's lowest-scoring fantasy football player, culminating in the public unveiling of a giant banana statue built in his likeness — a tongue-in-cheek tribute to a year of tough calls, missed drafts, and last-place finishes.

Hosted by NFL long snapper Jon Weeks — who was selected to the 2026 Pro Bowl Game — with support from NFL legend Ronde Barber, cornerback Jaycee Horn, and linebacker Roquan Smith, the reveal blended sports culture and humor around a shared truth among fans: the stress of fantasy football doesn't stop when the games end.

Study shows that for many fans, fantasy football stress doesn't end on Sunday — it follows them to bed.

According to a recent DenTek®-commissioned poll (n=1,000 fantasy football players, November 2025), over half of fantasy football players say the stress of the season has kept them up at night, and more than two-thirds report jaw pain or clenching/grinding their teeth during periods of high stress — underscoring how game-day tension can carry into sleep.

"Fantasy football is meant to be fun, but the pressure can linger well beyond game day," said Sandra Kasprzak, Director of Marketing at Prestige Consumer Healthcare. "From second-guessing lineups late at night to reliving close losses after lights out, many fans carry that tension into bedtime — which can show up as nighttime teeth grinding. This activation taps into that reality in a lighthearted, relatable way."

Dental professionals note that stress is a common contributor to nighttime teeth grinding, which over time may contribute to jaw discomfort, headaches, and tooth wear.

A Super Bowl Week Moment Built for Culture

Timed to the start of Super Bowl week, the DenTek® Ultimate Fantasy Football Punishment was conceived as a casual, drop-in moment for media and fans — tapping into sports fandom, pop culture, and the shared rituals of football season. The reveal is expected to resonate throughout the week as fans look back on the season's highs, lows, and unforgettable fantasy football consequences.

About DenTek®

DenTek®, from Prestige Consumer Healthcare, is a leading provider of innovative oral care solutions, empowering consumers to take charge of their oral health through proactive prevention. With a range of everyday maintenance, specialized care, and overnight care products, DenTek® coaches people to achieve peak oral health with easy-to-use, performance-driven products.

DenTek®'s portfolio of ready to wear and custom fit mouth guards are BPA-free and protect teeth from nighttime clenching and grinding. With a 6-month guarantee and unmatched comfort, they are the go-to solution for stress-busting oral care. DenTek® nighttime guards are available in three models: Professional Fit, Ultimate, and Comfort-Fit. Learn more at www.dentek.com.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux's Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

Disclaimer: The "Fantasy Guards" campaign is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the National Football League (NFL). NFL is a registered trademark of the National Football League.

SOURCE DenTek®