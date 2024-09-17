Dentistry.One Launches Smilescan: A New AI-Driven Tool for Easy Dental Wellness Checks

METUCHEN, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentistry.One has introduced SmileScan, an innovative AI-powered service that enables individuals to assess their dental health using their smartphone. Offered free of charge to Dentistry.One users, SmileScan provides a convenient and accessible solution for monitoring oral health between regular in-office dental visits.

SmileScan: A free AI-powered dental wellness check-in available at Dentistry.One

Overview of SmileScan

Dentistry.One's SmileScan leverages advanced AI technology developed by Toothlens, Inc. to analyze photos of a person's mouth, generating a comprehensive report with valuable insights into several aspects of their dental health. The process is quick and requires only a smartphone and mirror.

How SmileScan Works:

Image Capture: Users are guided through the process of taking five photos of their teeth using their smartphone's front or rear camera. It's also easy for a user to use a mirror or have a friend or family member take the photos. AI Analysis: SmileScan's AI technology evaluates key aspects of dental health, such as tartar buildup, gum recession, inflammation, teeth gaps, and alignment issues. Report Generation: SmileScan generates a detailed report highlighting any areas of concern. The report includes a score, which is calculated based on five key areas of dental health. After Care Support: Users can schedule a virtual consultation with a Dentistry.One dentist directly from their SmileScan report for personalized guidance and advice.

Benefits of SmileScan

SmileScan is offered at no cost, allowing individuals to monitor their dental health in between their regular in-office visits. Regular use can help detect early signs of dental problems, potentially reducing future treatment costs. Additionally, individuals can seamlessly connect with a Dentistry.One dentist if they have any questions or concerns about their results.

"SmileScan is a breakthrough in empowering individuals to take control of their oral health," said Sharity Ludwig, Senior Director of Clinical Operations at Dentistry.One. "Using SmileScan, users can get instant, easy-to-understand insights about their dental health, so they can check-in on their oral health without having to wait until their next dental appointment."

A New Starting Point for Dental Care

Over half of Americans don't see a dentist on a regular basis. Dentistry.One is designed to make it easier to get started on a patient journey. SmileScan is part of that solution.

"SmileScan represents more than just a convenience—it's a tool that makes dental insights and attention to oral health easier and more convenient for everyone," said Brant Herman, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of MouthWatch and Dentistry.One. "We see it as a stepping stone that reduces barriers and gets people excited about staying healthy and engaged with their home care and regular preventive dental visits. By empowering individuals with AI-driven insights and connecting them to care when needed, we're fostering a proactive approach to better oral health. This is particularly crucial for those managing conditions where oral health is linked to overall well-being, such as diabetes, heart disease, and autoimmune disorders."

Experience SmileScan today and take charge of your dental health. Access SmileScan for free.

For more information about SmileScan and Dentistry.One, please visit dentistry.one.

About Dentistry.One

Designed to eliminate the barriers that prevent millions of Americans from accessing essential dental care, Dentistry.One leverages the power of telehealth to reach both the 60% of the population who do not regularly see a dentist and anyone seeking improved dental wellness. It's the culmination of years of dedication to expanding access to care and bridging the gap between oral health and overall well-being

Dentistry.One is an extension of the mission that has driven MouthWatch, LLC—an industry leader whose groundbreaking hardware and software solutions are utilized by over 42,000 dental practices, 30 leading Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), and 100 dental schools nationwide. To learn more, please visit https://dentistry.one.

