DentScribe Introduces "Talk Like You Always Do" AI Voice Perio Charting: Perio Findings Convert to Treatments and Revenue

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perio charting shouldn't feel like operating a voice command system. It should feel like a clinical exam: probe, speak, and move on, all without losing rapport with the patient.

Today, DentScribe announced DentScribe AI Voice Perio Charting, a patent-pending capability that enables hygienists and dentists to chart perio hands-free by speaking naturally, while DentScribe builds the structured perio chart in real time. No rigid scripts. No memorized prompts. No awkward pauses while software catches up.

The problem with many "voice perio" tools

A lot of voice perio experiences still depend on unforgiving dictation rules: strict phrasing, strict pacing, and workflow commands to jump, repeat, or correct. That breaks clinical flow and creates a training burden, especially for busy hygiene teams. Even when charting is captured, the findings often remain stuck inside a chart, disconnected from the documentation and follow-up workflows that drive case acceptance.

DentScribe built something different: freeform speech, structured output.

What "freeform" means chairside

You can move naturally between teeth and measurements.

Ranges and lists work the way humans talk.

Corrections are simple.

The chart reflects what you actually observed. DentScribe is built to capture probing depths plus common ancillary findings so the record is complete and clinically useful.

The bigger win: perio data that doesn't die in a chart

DentScribe is building a closed loop:

Capture: Perio dictation becomes structured chart data in real time. Document: Those findings enrich the SOAP note so documentation reflects real clinical judgment. Act: DentScribe CoPilot turns history into chairside reminders, and DentScribe GPS turns the day into a prioritized plan so follow-ups happen and production leaks get plugged.

"Clinicians shouldn't have to change how they speak to chart perio," said Dr. Vinni K. Singh, Founder & CEO of DentScribe. "We built AI Voice Perio Charting so hygienists can chart naturally, correct values easily, and stay present with patients. Then we connect those perio insights into SOAP notes, CoPilot, and GPS, so the exam becomes action and revenue, not just data entry."

About DentScribe

DentScribe (SuhaviAI, Inc.) is the AI platform for dental documentation and production. DentScribe automatically generates comprehensive SOAP notes from dentist-patient conversations and publishes them directly into leading practice management systems. With DentScribe CoPilot, those notes become chairside checklists that close care gaps and increase case acceptance. With DentScribe GPS, leaders gain a practice-wide daily brief that turns morning huddles into a reliable engine for production and patient outcomes. Founded by practicing dentist Dr. Vinni K. Singh in Sunnyvale, California, DentScribe helps dentists reclaim time, deliver better care, and grow their practices, without changing how they work.

Media Contact: [email protected] • 650-446-6161 • 710 Lakeway Dr. #200, Sunnyvale, CA 94085

