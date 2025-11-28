PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DentScribe.ai today announced a major supportability update that brings self-service diagnostics, instant health checks, and one-tap support directly into the DentScribe app. As larger offices and DSOs standardize on DentScribe, the new capabilities deliver the service quality, high availability, and fast time-to-resolution that IT teams and busy practices expect at scale.

What's new (at a glance)

DentScribe.ai Introduces Advanced In-App Diagnostics and Support to Power Enterprise-Grade Reliability Post this

App Health Check hub: real-time Diagnostics, Support, and Logs .

hub: real-time . Self-service tests: Microphone Test , Network Test , Storage Check , Notification Permissions , and Cloud Connection Test to pinpoint local or network issues in seconds.

, , , , and to pinpoint local or network issues in seconds. System awareness: in-app indicators for AI service status , authentication health , PMS connector status (Dentrix, Open Dental, Eaglesoft), and processing delay signals when volumes spike.

in-app indicators for , , (Dentrix, Open Dental, Eaglesoft), and signals when volumes spike. One-tap Problem Report: automatically gathers safe diagnostics and logs and sends a support case from within the app for rapid triage.

automatically gathers and sends a support case from within the app for rapid triage. Enterprise-scale posture: designed for multi-site rollouts, many operatories, and hundreds of SOAP notes/day with clear visibility when latency occurs and why.

Why supportability matters

Supportability is a hallmark of platform maturity. By giving clinical teams and IT immediate answers inside the app, DentScribe reduces mean-time-to-detect and mean-time-to-resolve, keeps operatories moving, and preserves clinician focus. For DSOs and group practices, built-in diagnostics also standardize troubleshooting across locations, thereby accelerating root-cause analysis and simplifying escalations.

"We are able to instantly support customers with clear diagnostics, which alleviates the burden from dental teams scrambling to find answers." Dr. Vinni K. Singh, DDS, Founder & CEO, DentScribe.ai said. "Now the office staff, not remote IT, can resolve any issue right away. This new feature release turns support from a ticket chase into a two-tap answer, so teams stay with patients, not problems."

High availability and fast response are table stakes when you're running a number of dental offices and dozens of operatories. These in-app diagnostics reflect DentScribe's maturity: evidence-driven, enterprise-ready, and built to keep practices productive at scale.

How it works

Diagnostics panel: runs permission checks, bandwidth pings, storage thresholds, and push-notification status; guides users to fix common issues.

runs permission checks, bandwidth pings, storage thresholds, and push-notification status; guides users to fix common issues. Service & connector status: shows AI engine availability, auth health, and PMS connection status; flags queue/processing delays during high-volume periods.

shows AI engine availability, auth health, and PMS connection status; flags during high-volume periods. Problem Report: compiles non-PHI logs, environment info, and recent app events into a secure bundle for DentScribe Support; no emailing files or guesswork required.

compiles non-PHI logs, environment info, and recent app events into a secure bundle for DentScribe Support; no emailing files or guesswork required. Best-practice runbooks: context tips for staff and IT (e.g., firewall rules, mic permissions, device storage, mobile OS settings).

Availability

The supportability update is available today for all customers.

Book a live demo: https://www.dentscribe.ai/book-a-demo

About DentScribe.ai

DentScribe turns dentist-patient conversations into structured SOAP notes and converts those notes into actionable CoPilot checklists and a GPS morning-huddle dashboard, in turn helping teams reclaim time, close care gaps, and grow production. Founded by practicing dentist Dr. Vinni K. Singh in Silicon Valley, DentScribe is built for HIPAA-aligned, zero-install workflows and multi-site scale. Learn more or book a demo at dentscribe.ai.

Media Contact

DentScribe.ai Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE DentScribe