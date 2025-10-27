World-Renowned Surgeon and Entrepreneur Dr. Mandeep S. Dhalla Invests in DentScribe.ai and Joins as Strategic Advisor

Cross-specialty leader behind large-scale retina consolidation sees DentScribe's AI turning SOAP notes into the operating system for growth.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DentScribe.ai, the agentic AI platform that transforms dental SOAP notes into real-time clinical checklists and practice growth signals, today announced that Dr. Mandeep S. Dhalla, MD, has invested in the company and joined as a Strategic Advisor.

A board-certified ophthalmologist and internationally recognized vitreoretinal surgeon, Dr. Dhalla is a senior partner at Retina Group of Florida and a veteran of practice building, M&A, and technology adoption across specialty care.

Real Customer Impact: DentScribe is saving hours and increasing revenue for dental practices of all sizes.

A former Education Section Editor for Retina Times and an ASRS/AAO contributor, Dr. Dhalla has combined clinical excellence with business leadership, helping scale a statewide retina platform that became a founding member of Retina Consultants of America (RCA). RCA was acquired by Cencora for $4.6 billion in January 2025. He brings that operator's lens to DentScribe: turning rich point-of-care documentation into standardized signals that improve care, surface production opportunities, and create durable enterprise value.

Leadership Welcome

Dr. Ratinder Paul Singh Ahuja, Ph.D., Board Chair, DentScribe.ai

"Dr. Dhalla has lived the journey from clinical excellence to platform-level scale. His operator's discipline, evidence, standards, and measurable outcomes is exactly what accelerates CoPilot and GPS across multi-site groups and DSOs. We're delighted to welcome him as an investor and advisor."

AI at the Point of Care

Dr. Mandeep S. Dhalla stated:

"The practices that win don't treat documentation as paperwork, they treat it as strategic data."

He provided further insight into AI adoption:

"AI is most powerful when it augments judgment at the exact moment care is delivered. DentScribe not only automates SOAP note generation, CoPilot and GPS mine the dentist's own narrative to prompt the right follow-ups, the right case presentations, and the right morning-huddle focus, reliably, every day. That is the playbook for standardizing quality, capacity, team education, and compounding value. That's why I'm investing and advising."

Message to Dentists and DSOs

Dr. Vinni K. Singh, DDS, Founder & CEO, DentScribe.ai

"If you're running a busy office or a DSO, you don't need another dashboard; you need reliable signals from real clinical notes. DentScribe captures your narrative once and turns it into action: CoPilot checklists at the chair, and a GPS daily brief for huddles. Practices see fewer missed follow-ups, stronger case acceptance, and less after-hours charting, without changing how they work."

Why It Matters

Cross-specialty validation: A surgeon-entrepreneur outside dentistry views DentScribe's AI as a value-creation engine: notes → signals → outcomes → scale.

From notes to numbers: CoPilot prompts chairside next steps from prior notes; GPS guides morning huddles with a live brief of opportunities, urgency, and expected production.

Built for multi-site scale: Advisory focus on rollout playbooks, governance, KPIs, and outcomes that withstand diligence across group practices and DSOs.

How DentScribe Works

AI-generated notes automatically publish to the PMS (Dentrix, Open Dental, Eaglesoft).

CoPilot converts those notes into patient-specific checklists before each visit.

GPS aggregates opportunities and priorities into a practice-wide daily brief.

Book a live demo: https://www.dentscribe.ai/book-a-demo

About Dr. Mandeep S. Dhalla

Dr. Dhalla is a board-certified ophthalmologist and vitreoretinal surgeon, senior partner at a leading retina group, former Retina Times Education Section Editor, and an internationally recognized clinical leader. He has combined technology adoption with platform growth and brings deep M&A perspective to DentScribe.

About DentScribe.ai

HIPAA-certified DentScribe.ai turns dentist–patient conversations into structured SOAP notes and converts those notes into actionable CoPilot checklists and a GPS morning-huddle dashboard, helping teams reclaim time, close care gaps, and grow production.

Founded by practicing dentist Dr. Vinni K. Singh in Sunnyvale, California. Learn more or book a demo at https://www.dentscribe.ai/book-a-demo .

Media Contact:

DentScribe.ai Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE DentScribe