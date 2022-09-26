Dentures Global Market to Reach $3.32 Billion by 2026 at a 7.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dentures Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dentures market is expected to grow from $2.26 billion in 2021 to $2.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The dentures market is expected to grow to $3.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



North America was the largest region in the dentures market in 2021. The regions covered in the dentures market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rise in the prevalence of periodontal and edentulism diseases is expected to propel the growth of the dentures market going forward. Periodontal disease is a disease that occurs due to the inflammation of the gums and bones that surround and support the teeth. Gingivitis is the early stage, while periodontitis is the more serious version, in which the teeth may loosen or fall out when the gums pull away from the tooth.

Dentures are a type of removable dental implant that can be used to replace missing teeth and restore the smile. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), as of March 2020, periodontal diseases affected almost 10% of the world population. Moreover, according to the American Academy of Periodontology, in 2021, data obtained from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that over 70% of Americans having aged 65 years and older have periodontitis. Thus, the high prevalence of periodontal diseases will drive the dentures market growth.



The introduction of advanced technical equipment is a key trend gaining popularity in the dentures market. Advanced technologies such as the introduction of 3D printed digital dentures equipment, and the introduction of CAD/CAM (Computer-aided designing/Computer-aided manufacturing) improve the production of removable full-arch dentures.

For instance, in 2019, Style Italiano, a Swiss-based company that manufactures materials and techniques for aesthetic and conservative dentistry, announced the development of Computer-Aided Design and Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) for removable denture design and 3D printed dentures, which further helps to standardize clinical results.



In March 2019, Affordable Care LLC, a US-based healthcare company acquired DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Affordable Treatment LLC will strengthen its position as the largest Dental Support Organization (DSO) in the United States, as well as expand its access to more patients for high-quality dental care and tooth replacement services. DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions is a US-based manufacturer and provider of implants and dentures.

