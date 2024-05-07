Denver Advances as One of 10 Cities Bidding on Gay Games 2030

Denver is sole U.S. City proceeding forward as a potential host city for Gay Games XIII

DENVER, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced from the Federation of Gay Games , this milestone allows Denver to continue down the path towards hosting the world's largest LGBTQ+ sport and culture event with over 10,000 participants expected. Denver was the only American city to advance and will present its case to host the Games alongside nine other cities spanning five continents this fall in Washington DC.

With unmatched local and state support from organizations and officials alike, the Denver bid committee continues to work hand-in-hand with Visit Denver to highlight all the city has to offer – from world class sporting venues to unrivaled culture and entertainment. The bid also has the full support of Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston .

In the coming months, Denver's bid committee will finalize proposed venues for cultural events and over 35 sports, ranging from Gay Games staples to local favorites. The committee has been working closely with Denver's active LGBTQ+ community, leveraging decades of experience by local organizations to organize tournaments and community events.

Denver is bidding to bring the Gay Games back to North America for the first time since 2014, with recent games hosted in Paris (2018) and Hong Kong and Guadalajara (2023); the 2026 games are set to take place in Valencia, Spain. If selected as the 2030 Gay Games host, Denver looks forward to not only welcoming athletes from across the world to the Mile High City, but also to providing opportunities for the city's countless athletes and performers to participate in the events they love, regardless of their sexual or gender identity.

To learn more about Denver's bid to host the 2030 Gay Games, or to learn how to get involved in the process, you can visit Denver's Gay Games Bid Site or follow along on Instagram or Facebook. To learn more about the Gay Games, including the upcoming 2026 games in Valencia, Spain, visit the FGG home page .

GGDen2030 calls to action:

Visit www.ggden2030.com to sign-up for updates & more

to sign-up for updates & more Email [email protected] Letters of support from LGBTQIA+ and ally personalities, politicians, businesses, media, sport and cultural organizations Fundraising inquiries for corporate sponsorships, foundations, individual giving Professional and volunteer support

Follow social media Facebook , Instagram ( @GayGamesDenver2030) and X ( @GGDenver2030 )

About the Federation of Gay Games

Built upon the principles of Participation, Inclusion, and Personal Best™ since 1982, the Federation of Gay Games exists to promote equality in sport and culture for all. The Gay Games was conceived by Dr. Tom Waddell, an Olympic decathlete, and was first held in San Francisco in 1982. Subsequent Gay Games were held in San Francisco (1986), Vancouver (1990), New York (1994), Amsterdam (1998), Sydney (2002), Chicago (2006), Cologne (2010), Cleveland+Akron (2014), Paris (2018), Hong Kong and Guadalajara (2023), and Gay Games XII will take place in Valencia in 2026.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney von Bergen & Lance Husak, Gay Games Denver 2030 Bid Committee Co-Chairs [email protected]

Matthew Bendure, Gay Games Denver 2030 Bid Committee Communications lead

[email protected]

SOURCE Gay Games Denver 2030 Bid Committee