Denver Arts Week Returns This Week with Flying Colors

"We are thrilled to once again be able to shine a spotlight on our city's vibrant arts and cultural scene," said Richard Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER, which organizes Denver Arts Week. "The arts community has always been vital to Denver's identity; and as the city continues to navigate its recovery, we hope Denver Arts Week serves as an inspiration and a reminder to continue to support our diverse array of local artists and cultural institutions."

Denver Arts Week kicks off on November 5 with First Friday Art Walks, where people can explore some of Denver's creative districts, including RiNo (River North) Art District, Art District on Santa Fe, Tennyson Street Cultural District, South Pearl Street, Westwood Creative District, 40 West Arts District, Olde Town Arvada, and Aurora Cultural Arts District. First Fridays are the best place to find community celebrations, gallery openings, live music, art demonstrations and local art for sale. Many districts are also hosting Día de los Muertos celebrations as part of First Fridays, so people can learn more about the history and tradition of the holiday.

Following First Fridays is Free Night at the Museums on Saturday, November 6, during which some of Denver's top museums stay open late – from 5 to 10 p.m. – and offer free admission. There are also free shuttles between museums and neighborhoods, making it easy to enjoy several spots throughout the evening. This year's participating institutions include Denver Art Museum, Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, Clyfford Still Museum, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Dinosaur Ridge, Forney Museum of Transportation, Four Mile Historic Park, History Colorado Center, Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, Molly Brown House Museum, Museo de las Americas and Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. Denver Art Museum will also take part, offering yet another free opportunity for the community to experience its fully reimagined campus.

During Free Night at the Museums, visitors are encouraged to check with each individual location for safety guidelines, including some pre-registration requirements, as well as parking information. Additionally, shuttle maps will be available on the Denver Arts Week website, and masks are required for all guests ages two and older on the shuttles.

The 44th Annual Denver Film Festival also takes place during Denver Arts Week – November 3-14 – bringing the best of cinematic storytelling from around the world to The Mile High City. After a successful virtual adaptation in 2020, the largest film festival in the region returns with options for both virtual and in-person events like red carpet premieres, events & screenings at the Sie FilmCenter and satellite locations, interactive goings on, filmmaker conversations, and more.

Throughout the remainder of the week, people will be able to explore the city's vibrant art districts, check out museum exhibitions and outdoor art, indulge in live performances, take in film and literary events and purchase art from local artists. Also, there are still numerous virtual events taking place – including performing arts, film screenings and more – so all art lovers can enjoy the festivities at their comfort level.

Of course, art is also on sale during Denver Arts Week – and there are nearly 50 deals to be found throughout the week. From membership discounts to two-for-one tickets, sales on original works of art, and free events, receptions, demos and more, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy Denver's vast array of art and culture at a low or no cost.

For more information, including deals on local art and hotel stays, visit the Denver Arts Week website.

