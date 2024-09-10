Denver Celebrates Year Two of MICHELIN Guide Colorado Awards with New Star, New Bib Gourmand, New Recommended and New Specialty Award Winners

The prestigious culinary review adds four new Mile High City restaurants in its second year

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday MICHELIN recognized 28 Denver restaurants in the second year of their Michelin Guide Colorado. The famously anonymous MICHELIN Guide inspectors honored a diverse range of restaurants across the city that exude culinary excellence.

Michelin Colorado Award Winners - Brent-Andeck-Photo

In addition to a host of returning awarded restaurants, MICHELIN awarded Alma Fonda Fina MICHELIN one Star, awarded MAKfam a Bib Gourmand and named both Kawa Ni and Brasserie Brixton as newly Recommended restaurants. Denver is thrilled to also be home to two special award winners: Michelin Outstanding Service Award to Allison Anderson of Beckon and Michelin Young Chef/Culinary Professional Award to Johnny Curiel of Alma Fonda Fina.

"Congratulations to Denver's MICHELIN Guide-recognized restaurants including newly selected restaurants Alma Fonda Fina, MAKfam, Kawa Ni and Brasserie Brixton," said Richard W. Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER, one of the organizations responsible for bringing the program to Colorado. "Michelin's awards further exemplify the city's long-standing dedication to unique flavors from fresh, local ingredients and high-quality service. We know dining is one of the top considerations for visitors when choosing a destination, and we are proud to bring this program to Denver to offer both visitor and residents such a varied and celebrated group of restaurants."

The MICHELIN Guide gives honors at several levels. MICHELIN Stars are based on five criteria: quality of products, mastery of cooking technique, harmony and balance of flavors, the personality of the chef as expressed in the cuisine and consistency between visits and throughout the menu. The Guide's Bib Gourmand selection highlights restaurants that offer great quality food at good prices and are judged by the same criteria used for the Star designation. The MICHELIN Green Star is awarded to restaurants that are leaders in sustainable gastronomy. Finally, Recommended restaurants include those that are above average and prepare high quality meals with fresh ingredients.

Below is a list of celebrated restaurants in each category. More information about these restaurants and the MICHELIN Guide program are available on the VISIT DENVER website.

One MICHELIN Star:

Alma Fonda Fina (NEW!)

Beckon

Brutø

The Wolf's Tailor

MICHELIN Green Star:

Brutø

The Wolf's Tailor

Bib Gourmand:

Ash'Kara

The Ginger Pig

Glo Noodle House

Hop Alley

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal

MAKfam (NEW!)

Mister Oso

Tavernetta

Denver's 2024 Recommended restaurants:

A5 Steakhouse

Barolo Grill

Brasserie Brixton (NEW!)

Dio Mio

Fruition

Guard and Grace

Hey Kiddo

Kawa Ni (NEW!)

Marco's Coal Fired

Mercantile Dining and Provision

Noisette

Olivia

Q House

Safta

Smok

Temaki Den

MICHELIN Special Awards:

Michelin Outstanding Service Award: Allison Anderson - Beckon

- Beckon Michelin Young Chef/Culinary Professional Award: Johnny Curiel – Alma Fonda Fina

The MICHELIN Guide is a reliable resource for travelers looking for an excellent meal in more than 40 destinations worldwide. The Guide was first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage the development of car mobility as well as tire sales by giving practical advice to motorists. Since then, the Guide has specialized in restaurant and hotel recommendations.

Denver joins Boulder, Aspen and Snowmass Village, the Town of Vail and Beaver Creek Resort in the Colorado MICHELIN Guide, the eighth Guide destination in North America, partnering with the Colorado Tourism Office.

With press or photo inquiries, please contact:

SOURCE VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau