Denver home service contractor provides guidance on carbon monoxide safety measures

High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric urges residents to be aware of CO dangers and preventions

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, a family-owned and operated home service company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, urges residents to be proactive during Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month to have peace of mind with cold weather approaching.

High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric urges residents to be proactive during Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month to have peace of mind.

"With winter right around the corner, it's important to get your heating system checked before turning it on," said Levi Torres, owner of High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric. "Precision adjustments and inspection on your furnace's combustion will reduce emissions like carbon monoxide. In addition, proactive measures can also reduce the risk of a system malfunction."

Annually, over 400 Americans die from unintentional CO poisoning, over 100,000 visit the emergency room, and over 14,000 are hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

High 5 recommends a few easy steps to help reduce the risk of high CO levels.:

Carbon Monoxide Detectors – At the least, a detector should be placed on every floor of your home and in the vicinity of your bedrooms. CO is an odorless gas, and these are key to help spot leaks quickly.

At the least, a detector should be placed on every floor of your home and in the vicinity of your bedrooms. CO is an odorless gas, and these are key to help spot leaks quickly. Proper Ventilation – Blocked vents can trap in the deadly gas. Ensure that your home has optimal airflow and ventilation. Change your filters. Take the simple steps to increase airflow and ensure your ventilation is up to par.

Blocked vents can trap in the deadly gas. Ensure that your home has optimal airflow and ventilation. Change your filters. Take the simple steps to increase airflow and ensure your ventilation is up to par. Schedule a tune-up – A licensed and insured professional will know what needs to be checked on your heating systems. In addition to spotting potential leaks and dangers before they occur, a tune-up can also decrease emissions and increase efficiency on your energy usage.

"Taking simple steps can go a long way to help ensure safety from high levels of carbon monoxide in your house," Torres said. "Be proactive so that you can have peace of mind when the holidays roll around and for the rest of the winter season."

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, or to schedule an inspection, visit http://high5homefix.com/ or call 720-637-5177.

About High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer, drain and HVAC services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, visit http://high5homefix.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE High 5 Plumbing