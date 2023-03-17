Denver Marketing/Fundraising Agency's CEO Named One Of Colorado's Top 25 Young Professionals

Denver Firm Serves Exclusively Nonprofit and Government Clients

DENVER, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasso Digital CEO Taylor Rosty was recently named one of ColoradoBiz's Top 25 Young Professionals. The award recognizes top achievers under 40 throughout the state.

At only 28, Rosty was named CEO of Lasso Digital after years of transforming the agency into a full-service, integrated marketing and fundraising agency serving nonprofits across the region.

Taylor Rosty, Lasso Digital CEO

Rosty has been integral in the growth of the agency, expanding a two-person team to 12 in just three years.

"I am incredibly grateful for the recognition from ColoradoBiz. I am proud of what we've built at Lasso and consider this award a recognition of what my entire team has accomplished together," Rosty said.

Finalists for the award were announced March 10 following a rigorous decision process. The magazine's editorial board narrowed down hundreds of nominations to just 25 young Colorado professionals through an in-depth look at career achievements, community engagement and personal histories.

Under Rosty's leadership, Lasso has successfully served major organizations including Wyoming's Department of Education and Connect for Health, Colorado's healthcare marketplace.

"Taylor has been instrumental in bringing us back from the depths of the economic turmoil caused by COVID. She brings such authenticity, knowledge and passion to the fundraising and marketing work we do on behalf of our nonprofit and government clients," said Erich Kirshner, Lasso Digital's founder and owner.

On top of Rosty's career successes, she is the proud mother of a two-year-old, a frequent guest on her daily Zoom calls. Navigating new challenges daily, Rosty quickly became accustomed to the unique intersection of raising a newborn and nurturing an expanding agency during a pandemic.

Outside of her work at Lasso, Rosty is a member of the board of directors for Project Safeguard and Mental Health Colorado.

About Lasso Digital

Lasso Digital, formerly The Evolution Agency, is a Denver marketing and fundraising firm that specializes in meeting the needs of nonprofit and government clients. The agency, originally founded in 2013, has significant experience in the public health, social services, and arts arenas. Information available at lassodigital.co .

Contact:

Erich Kirshner, Lasso Digital

303.921.6733 or [email protected]

SOURCE Lasso Digital, LLC