Denver Mattress Company Celebrates a Grand Opening in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Mattress Company is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Located at 320 W Kathleen Avenue, this new showroom brings residents of Kootenai County and the surrounding area an enhanced, modern shopping experience with a wide selection of high-quality mattresses and sleep solutions from America's most trusted brands.

To celebrate the new location, a Grand Opening event will be held on November 20th to welcome the community to the store. Shoppers are invited to discover a modern showroom experience, enjoy exclusive grand opening promotions, and consult with expert sleep specialists—all dedicated to delivering unmatched value, comfort, and service.

"Our team is thrilled to serve the Coeur d'Alene community," said Joe Sparks, General Manager of Denver Mattress. "This new location furthers our commitment to helping more customers find the right mattress at the best value, thanks to our direct-from-factory model and focus on exceptional customer care, and we look forward to helping our neighbors enjoy a better night's sleep for years to come."

During the Grand Opening Celebration, guests can take advantage of limited-time promotional pricing on a wide range of mattresses from America's most trusted brands, including TEMPUR-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Purple, and Denver Mattress's own handcrafted line. Visitors can also enter for a chance to win one of two premium prizes—a Purple mattress or a TEMPUR-Pedic mattress, each available in any size and any model. Entries will be accepted at the new Coeur d'Alene store as well as the two Denver Mattress stores in Spokane, WA, and no purchase is necessary to participate. Of course, Denver Mattress's legendary sales staff will be on hand throughout the event to assist customers, provide Custom Mattress Fittings and to offer personalized recommendations for any sleep problem.

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its own Denver-based factory and distributes them to its retail stores. By operating a single factory, Denver Mattress can maintain stringent quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, The easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

