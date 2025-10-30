Denver Mattress Co., LLC to Again Support Rescue Missions Across the U.S.

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Mattress Co., LLC (DMC) is pleased to announce the 23rd anniversary of its annual charity partnership with Citygate Network (formerly known as the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions), as together DMC and Citygate Network continue to help those in need during the holidays.

For every mattress sold November 1 through November 30, 2025, Denver Mattress will donate $15 to Citygate Network covering 50 ministries in 27 states. The donations from DMC will be put to good use, assisting people in need—people who are hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted and require essential care at a time when the weather in many places is turning colder. DMC's total matching donation will be up to $150,000.

Citygate Network President Tom De Vries shared, "Our friends at Denver Mattress Company have become important partners in the work of life transformation. Having a safe place to rest your head matters; and overnight shelter is one of the services that many Citygate Network members provide to those who are experiencing homelessness and addiction. Partnering with Denver Mattress Company not only aligns with the work our members do (providing places of rest) but supports it (providing important funds to continue the work). Their commitment to the hurting is authentic, which is evidenced by their generous contribution and efforts to get communities to respond. Each year, this campaign with DMC helps many people in desperate circumstances move forward one sleep at a time."

DMC supports donation efforts with in-store point of purchase materials, a social media campaign, and local promotion by Citygate Network members. Last year's efforts generated an abundance of community support in all of the cities in which there were participating member missions, plus a contribution of $150,000 by DMC.

Citygate Network

Citygate Network is North America's largest association of faith-based ministries addressing homelessness and its root causes. With a history dating back to 1906, the network includes more than 300 rescue missions, addiction recovery centers, prison outreach programs, and other life-transformation ministries. In most cities, a Citygate Network member is the largest provider of homeless services—and in some, the only one. Citygate Network equips ministry leaders and frontline teams with resources, advocacy, best practices, and community—empowering them to respond with excellence and compassion as they help individuals and families move from crisis to stability and lasting flourishing. For more information, visit www.citygatenetwork.org or contact Director of Strategic Communications, Bethany Wininger, at [email protected].

Denver Mattress Co., LLC

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

Furniture Row Companies

The Furniture Row companies make up one of the largest family-owned specialty home furnishings and bedding retailers in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com.

Contact: John Knippenberg

Furniture Row Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Denver Mattress Company