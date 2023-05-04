Denver Plastic Surgeons at Grossman Capraro Plastic Surgery Named NewBeauty Top Doctors

DENVER, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is pleased to announce that Grossman Capraro Plastic Surgery in Denver, Colorado has been selected to join the 2023 Top Doctor Program. The program recognizes outstanding aesthetic doctors who demonstrate excellence in their field and commitment to patient care. Board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Philip A. Capraro and Dr. Teresa C. Cunningham are thrilled to be included in this prestigious group of leading aesthetic doctors.

Dr. Capraro is a board-certified plastic surgeon with more than two decades of experience in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery. He is widely recognized for his expertise in cosmetic surgery, breast reconstruction, and microsurgery. Dr. Capraro and his team are committed to providing his patients with the most advanced and innovative treatments, always putting their safety and satisfaction first. He is joined by the highly trained and talented Dr. Cunningham, who he handpicked to carry out his vision for providing a comprehensive cosmetic experience.

NewBeauty has been the beauty authority for more than 18 years and is known for its comprehensive coverage of the latest advancements in beauty, health, and wellness. The Top Doctor Program is a coveted distinction that recognizes board-certified aesthetic doctors who meet the highest standards of excellence in their field. Only the most highly-trained and skilled doctors in good standing are considered for this program.

"We are honored to be selected for the NewBeauty Top Doctor Program," said Dr. Capraro. "Our team is dedicated to providing our patients with the best possible care, and this recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence. We look forward to working with NewBeauty to continue to bring the latest advancements in aesthetic medicine to our patients."

