Denver plumbing company discusses benefits of club memberships

High 5 Plumbing displays dedication to loyal customers with the High 5 Club

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home service club memberships are often created to showcase a company's dedication to its customers while rewarding loyal clients. High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, recommends homeowners in the Denver area consider club memberships to ensure the best service for their plumbing while allowing access to exclusive discounts with other vetted home service providers.

"At High 5 Plumbing, we dedicate ourselves to going the extra mile for our customers," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "Our club membership gives us an avenue to find the best partnerships and values for our clients to continue providing exceptional service. In addition, club members receive pretty good perks as well, such as free yearly in-home inspections."

While every company is different, club memberships have benefits that will help customers save money on yearly maintenance, service calls and repairs. Below are a few perks that High 5 Plumbing includes in their club memberships:

No service call fees during normal business hours.

Discounted after-hours service call fees.

A 10% discount on every service call.

Priority service and scheduling.

Emergency plumbing services 24/7.

"If your goal is to ensure your home plumbing system remains in working order, a club membership is an excellent option," Torres said. "While it can help you save money in the long run, it also helps guarantee you have an excellent partner on hand when a repair is needed without worrying about availability."

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://high5plumbing.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE High 5 Plumbing