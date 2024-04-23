High 5 launches new HVAC division

Leading provider of Denver home services continues massive growth with expansion of services

DENVER, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling , a family-owned and operated home service company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, announced today the expansion of services as the leading plumbing company in the area will begin offering HVAC services on April 29.

"High 5 has been offering quality plumbing and drain services for more than a decade, and we're always looking for ways to add value for our customers and our community," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5. "We brought in experienced HVAC technicians to help lead this division, and we're excited to roll it out. Our new service manager, Isaac Jonsgaard, has been offering expert HVAC services to the area for several years now, and he's the perfect person to lead this new endeavor."

The new service offerings come after a year of explosive growth for the home service provider. In September 2023, High 5 moved into a new facility in Golden, Colorado, which will feature a 1,500-square-foot training room. Earlier in the year, High 5 landed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing businesses in America for the second year in a row. The company was also ranked as one of the fastest growing businesses in Denver by the Denver Business Journal and a top family-owned business by ColoradoBiz Magazine.

"Since opening High 5, we've had lofty goals and even bigger dreams," said co-owner Cassi Torres. "And we keep achieving them. We've seen amazing growth since opening our doors in 2012, and we know there are even greater things ahead. The sky's the limit."

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, visit https://high5plumbing.com/ .

About High 5

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer, drain and HVAC services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/ .

