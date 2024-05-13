Denver Post Declares Thompson Thrift a State of Colorado Top Workplace 2024

DENVER, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, has been honored with a Top Workplaces 2024 award by Denver Post Top Workplaces.

The Top Workplaces list is unique in that it is based solely on employee feedback collected through a confidential survey. Administered by third-party, employee engagement technology partner, Energage, LLC, the survey measures key components of the employee experience, including feelings of respect and support, growth opportunities, and empowerment.

"The Denver Post Top Workplaces recognition is a significant honor because it comes directly from our team members," said Dan Sink, president and chief financial officer of Thompson Thrift. "Since inception, Thompson Thrift has been dedicated to creating a positive work environment, along with a strong community presence. We are sincerely grateful to everyone who strives to make our company a truly exceptional place to work."

Kristin Tolliver, senior vice president of human resources, added, "Thompson Thrift's focus on a strong company culture and respect for all team members is particularly important as we seek to add top talent to our Denver roster. This recognition provides valuable insight to potential team members and solidifies us as a top employer in the competitive Denver market."

Thompson Thrift has been active in Colorado for 11 years and has developed over 4,100 units in the state, which currently includes 10 communities between Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. The company's Denver office, located in the suburb of Westminster, serves as a regional office for construction and development team members throughout the West and Southwest. Along with its Denver office, Thompson Thrift also has offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Houston and Phoenix.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $5 billion into local communities across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities. The company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments targeted for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho. The company is actively hiring in the Denver area.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

