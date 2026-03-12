Thompson Thrift Welcomes JR Plyler as Chief Investment Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service real estate company engaged in multifamily and mixed-use development across the country, has announced the appointment of JR Plyler as chief investment officer. Plyler will lead investment strategy, capital markets and asset management initiatives to further strengthen Thompson Thrift's long-term growth and capital strategy.

"We're excited to welcome JR to the Thompson Thrift team," said Dan Sink, president and chief financial officer of Thompson Thrift Development. "We are committed to scaling our platform in a disciplined and intentional way. JR will be a great addition to the executive team with his extensive experience overseeing capital formation, investment oversight, and partner relationships. His collaborative leadership style and player/coach approach to day-to-day activities will be a strong culture fit with the company."

Plyler brings 15 years of institutional real estate investment experience to the role. Most recently, he served as senior managing director and head of investments at a large national development and management platform where he oversaw centralized investment management and collaborated with executive leadership to drive capital formation, portfolio strategy and operational alignment. During his tenure, the platform grew to more than $12 billion in assets under management and raised over $5 billion in external equity from more than 30 global institutional partners.

As CIO, Plyler will oversee Thompson Thrift's equity and debt capital markets and asset management teams. He will also serve as a key member of the company's executive team and investment committee, helping guide capital allocation decisions and identify opportunities to enhance portfolio performance.

"Thompson Thrift has built an impressive national platform grounded in disciplined development and strong partnerships," said Plyler. "I look forward to working alongside the team to further strengthen our capital capabilities and support the company's continued growth."

Over the past 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $7.1 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate projects across the country.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift