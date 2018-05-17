Denver Selected as One of the Host Venues for 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup

"Denver is honored to once again host one of the major soccer tournaments in the world," Matthew Payne, executive director of the Denver Sports Commission, said. "The city greeted the 2017 Gold Cup with large, energetic crowds of soccer fans, and The Mile High City is ready for another big matchup next summer."

"With seven professional sports teams, including strong support for soccer and Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids, Denver remains an ideal sports city for major international events."

The announcement is part of a week-long series of local events across the U.S., featuring local dignitaries and representatives of the local host committees, who have revealed they will bring the Gold Cup to the fans in each of their respective markets.

Taking place every two years, the Concacaf Gold Cup features some of the Western Hemisphere's best players. It is the official national team championship of the region, crowning the best national team in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

For the upcoming edition of the Gold Cup, Concacaf, which previously announced an expanded format to include 16 nations in the biannual championship, will be taking the event to a record 15 venues in the U.S. as well as venues in countries outside of North America, which will be announced at a later date.

Groups and schedule, including dates and match schedule, will be announced in the next year.

To date, the six national teams that participated in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Hexagonal qualifier round -- Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States – have automatically qualified to the Gold Cup.

The 10 additional participating nations in the 2019 Gold Cup will qualify through Concacaf Nations League Qualifier competition, to be played in September, October, and November of 2018, and March of 2019.

Drawing large crowds and millions of television viewers across the region, the Gold Cup is a celebration of soccer, sportsmanship, and culture.

The 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup is sponsored by Allstate Insurance Company, Cerveza Modelo, Nike, Scotiabank, and Toyota. The tournament will be broadcast across the U.S. on the Univision and FOX families of networks and broadcast by television partners in countries around the world. It will also be transmitted on radio in Spanish by Fútbol de Primera Radio Network.

Exclusive Presale Offering

Fans can now visit www.GoldCup.org to sign up for an exclusive pre-sale offer for any Gold Cup gameday in 2019, before seats go on sale to the general public. Tickets for the 2019 Gold Cup will go on sale at a later date. The local host committees encourage fans to purchase their tickets early in order to secure the best seats for a great fan experience.

About Denver Sports

Denver Sports is an official affiliate of VISIT DENVER, which is a resource for all sporting event organizers interested in Denver as a future location. The mission of Denver Sports is to proactively identify, pursue and attract new regional, national and international sports events and sports-related business opportunities that generate economic impact, engage the community and support Denver's brand as an active, healthy city. More information can be found at VISITDENVER.com/DenverSports.

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 109 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. A record 17.3 million visitors stayed overnight in Denver in 2016, generating $5.3 billion in spending, while supporting nearly 57,000 jobs, making Tourism one of the largest industries in Denver. Learn more about Denver on the VISITDENVER website and at TOURISMPAYSDENVER or by phone at 800 2 Denver. Denver International Airport (DEN; flydenver.com) connects The Mile High City to more than 190 destinations worldwide including nonstop service to 26 international destinations in 11 countries. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates at: Facebook.com/visitdenver; Twitter.com/visitdenver; Instagram.com/visitdenver; and YouTube.com/visitdenver.

