Denver Shines Bright this Holiday Season

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are endless ways to celebrate the season in The Mile High City during Mile High Holidays, from the return of many beloved traditions to the debut of brand-new shows and exhibits. Below are a sample of events and attractions to ring in the holidays. A full list, including hotel deals for a night or long weekend in Denver, can be found on the Mile High Holidays website.

Thanksgiving Weekend

Kick off the holiday season with fun, free events, blockbuster museum exhibitions, light displays and family-friendly activities, and find out how you can leave the cooking to the pros.

All Stars: American Artists from The Phillips Collection

Through Mar. 3, 2024, Denver Art Museum

"All Stars: American Artists from The Phillips Collection" showcases some of the best of American art from the Washington, D.C.-based The Phillips Collection, one of the most celebrated collections of American art in the United States.

Mysteries of the Ice Ages

Through Jan. 21, 2024, Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS)

Embark on a journey through Earth's icy history in the new exhibition "Mysteries of the Ice Ages" at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Discover the fascinating stories and mysteries of ice and adaptation through hundreds of artifacts and fossils, models and interactive experiences.

Cowboy

Through Feb. 18, 2024, MCA Denver — Museum of Contemporary Art Denver

"Cowboy" speaks to the museum's ambition to challenge, revise and reconceive how such a myth originated and might be probed in exciting, courageous and nuanced ways. It brings together loans and new commissions from 27 artists representing a wide range of perspectives, including Asian American, Hispanic/Latino and Native American/Indigenous.

Costa Rica: Long Live Peace and Labor

Through Jan. 28, 2024, Museo de las Americas

Beyond its idyllic image, Costa Rica represents a fresh societal landscape, giving rise to new social groups that voice their opinions and question prevailing national political choices. With this exhibition, the country's rich cultural heritage comes to life as a seamless blend of ancient artifacts and contemporary art illuminates both the country's intriguing past and vibrant present.

Thanksgiving Takeout Meal Options

Looking to spend more time exploring the city and less time cooking? Some of Denver's best restaurants have a solution. From traditional offerings to more exotic fare, check out Thanksgiving meals for takeout on the VISIT DENVER website.

Lights Extravaganzas

Cherry Creek North Winter Wanderland

Nov. 16–Dec. 24, 2023, Cherry Creek North

Winter Wanderland displays a collection of free holiday offerings and festivities throughout the neighborhood! Festivities include a dazzling display of nearly one million twinkling lights on more than 600 trees spread throughout the walkable neighborhood.

Zoo Lights

Dec. 2, 2023–Jan. 7, 2024, Denver Zoo

It's official: Zoo Lights has been making magic, memories and even marriages for 30 amazing years! Presented by Your Hometown Toyota Stores, this illuminating annual event transforms Denver Zoo into Colorado's WILDEST winter wonderland.

Blossoms of Light

Nov. 17, 2023–Jan. 7, 2024 (closed Nov. 23 and Dec. 25), Denver Botanic Gardens

This annual holiday lights extravaganza transforms Denver Botanic Gardens into a twinkling winter wonderland. Sip warm drinks and nibble on tasty treats as you stroll.

Luminova Holidays

Nov. 24–Dec. 31, 2023, Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park

This family-friendly event brings larger-than-life holiday displays and immersive experiences for all to enjoy. It features millions of dazzling lights, a 65-foot-tall Christmas tree, twinkling snowmen who never melt, a 300-foot-long candy cane tunnel, giant presents and ornaments, a wall of lights, rides on Elitch Gardens attractions, interactive activities like a light-up hopscotch, strolling holiday entertainers, Old Saint Nick and his elves and more.

The Mile High Tree Presented by Xfinity

5 p.m. – 10 p.m. (open every day), Nov. 17–Dec. 31, 2023. A special ball drop-style countdown at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve, Civic Center Park

The Mile High Tree Presented by Xfinity is a seven-story 110-foot-tall immersive art, 39-foot diameter conical structure, it is 10 feet higher than the tallest Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in history and contains 60,000 LED lights to create its signature programming. The tree features nightly free public light shows choreographed to multi-cultural holiday music and accommodates up to 140 guests at a time for an immersive viewing experience within the tree.

Holiday Performing Arts and Concerts

'A Christmas Carol'

Nov. 17–Dec. 24, 2023, Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Wolf Theatre

Essential to the holiday season in Denver, "A Christmas Carol" is a joyous and opulent musical adaptation that traces money-hoarding curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge's triumphant overnight journey to redemption.

'Annie'

Nov. 21–26, 2023, Buell Theatre in the Denver Performing Arts Complex

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination. And sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production—just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Colorado Ballet: 'The Nutcracker'

Nov. 25–Dec. 24, 2023, Ellie Caulkins Opera House

The beloved holiday favorite returns in a dazzling production like no one's ever seen, featuring all-new sets and costumes created especially for Colorado Ballet. A sellout every year, this magical tale of Clara, the Nutcracker and the Mouse King is going to be dreamier than ever.

'Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum'

Dec. 2 - 17, 2023, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum is a multicultural celebration that touches the hearts of people of all backgrounds, kindling the wonderment and magic shared across the winter holiday season. Each year, Granny highlights new stories from her rich life dancing around the world, making way for new twists and scenes for an artistically fresh production every time.

'Camp Christmas'

Nov. 16–Dec. 24, 2023, Stanley Marketplace

Colorado's campiest, quirkiest holiday tradition! Immerse yourself in a 15,000-square-foot, 360-degree kaleidoscope of yuletide cheer. It's fun, it's fleeting and just the right amount of camp; it's everything you love about the holidays wrapped into one sparkling experience. Leave your worries behind, discover your holiday superpower, visit Santa and sample craft cocktails from the Base Camp and Fairy Bars. Wander through a surreal mashup of nostalgic scenes, scratch your head at playful pun trees, and, most importantly, reconnect with the joy of the season.

Holiday Favorites

The Polar ExpressTM Train Ride

Nov. 10–Dec. 23, 2023, Colorado Railroad Museum, Golden

The story of The Polar ExpressTM is theatrically re-created and combined with a magical train ride at the Colorado Railroad Museum. Children get to meet Santa and experience all the sights and sounds of this classic tale as if happening all around them.

Santa at the Station

Nov. 26; Dec. 3, 10 and 17, 2023 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.), Denver Union Station

Enjoy free visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus inside the Great Hall at Denver Union Station. Food and drink are available for purchase throughout the building. Photos will be taken by Santa's helpers on your personal phone or camera.

Downtown Denver Rink

Nov. 18, 2023–Feb. 14, 2024, Skyline Park

Bundle up for some free ice skating in the heart of downtown and enjoy special events at the Downtown Denver Rink, presented by Southwest. Skate rentals for adults are $11 and $9 for kids 12 and under. Bring your own pair and skate for free! If you need a skate walker for assistance, you can also rent one for $5.

Santa's Flight Academy at Cherry Creek Shopping Center

Nov. 10 – Dec. 24, 2023, Cherry Creek Shopping Center

Enjoy photos with Santa with the whole family. On Dec. 3, individuals with all spectrums of special needs are invited to this private photo session where extra care is taken to support the sensory, physical and other developmental needs to make this a magical holiday experience. Sensory Santa is being held in partnership with Autism Speaks. Or bring your furry friend for photos on Nov. 27.

Holiday Shopping

Denver Christkindlmarket

Nov. 17–Dec. 23, 2023, Civic Center Park

This outdoor event brings the most beloved elements of an authentic German holiday experience to The Mile High City. Stroll through a European village decorated for the holiday season as you shop for finely crafted artisan gifts and treats at charming wooden huts.

Urban Holiday Market

Nov. 22, 2023, 16th Street Mall - Pedestrian Mall

This highly attended annual curated marketplace features an awesome selection of one-of-a-kind seasonal items, high-quality handcrafted goods, fabulous holiday gift ideas, delicious specialty foods, home décor and unique holiday gifts.

RiNo Holiday BAZAAR

Nov. 25–26, 2023, Zeppelin Station

Denver BAZAAR brings its holiday shopping extravaganza to Zeppelin Station on Small Business Saturday + Sunday! This outdoor market will feature 80-plus carefully curated vendors and fashion trucks, holiday-themed pop-up bars, indoor food hall and more.

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

Nov. 16–Dec. 24, 2023, Cherry Creek North

The Cherry Creek North Holiday Market at Fillmore Plaza features more than 50 local artisan vendors, live music, and festive drinks and decor. The market is free, open to the public and family- and dog-friendly.

Live Music

From holiday concerts to headline shows, the Mile High City has something for every music taste. For a complete list, check out the VISIT DENVER website.

Mariah Carey - Merry Christmas One And All!

Nov. 21, 2023, Ball Arena

Your favorite holiday tradition. Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas One And All!

The Last Waltz-Revisited

Nov. 22, 2023, The Fillmore Auditorium

Kick off the holiday season with The Last Waltz-Revisited live at the Fillmore!

alt-J

Nov. 29, 2023, Mission Ballroom

alt-J live at the Mission Ballroom Ages: 16 & Over

One Night of Tina

Nov. 29, 2023, Paramount Theatre

One Night of Tina: A Tina Turner Tribute Show live at the Paramount Theatre!

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Dec. 15, 2023, Ball Arena

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats 19th Annual Holiday Show with special guests Mt. Joy & Jaime Wyatt live at the Ball Arena!

Elvis Christmas Spectacular

Dec. 19, 2023, Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex

Celebrate the King of Rock and Roll with the Colorado Symphony's Elvis Christmas Spectacular, a new symphonic take on his timeless Christmas favorites including "White Christmas," "Silver Bells," "Silent Night," and more.

National Western Stock Show

Jan. 6-21, 2024, National Westen Complex

Held every January at the National Western Complex, it's the nation's premier livestock, rodeo and horse show, serving agricultural producers and consumers throughout the world. Enjoy rodeos featuring top-notch bull riders, horse shows, livestock competitions and auctions. And don't miss acres of shopping at Colorado's largest Western trade show.

See the sights and stay the night! Learn more about Holiday hotel deals on the Mile High Holidays website.

