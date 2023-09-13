Denver Shines in the 2023 MICHELIN Guide Colorado

– The Mile High City's esteemed culinary scene recognized by the prestigious culinary review. –

DENVER, Sept 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Michelin recognized 26 Denver restaurants in their inaugural and highly anticipated Colorado-based Guide. The famously anonymous MICHELIN Guide inspectors selected a diverse range of restaurants across the city that exude culinary excellence.

"We are thrilled to congratulate Denver's MICHELIN Guide-recognized restaurants. The city's culinary scene has long been enjoyed by residents and visitors alike with fresh, local ingredients, unique flavors and friendly, high-quality service," said Richard W. Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER. "It is the passion, creativity, collaboration and commitment to quality of our Denver chefs and restaurateurs that have propelled the city to the next level of culinary excellence. We look forward to showcasing Denver's diverse dining experience to the world."

The MICHELIN Guide gives honors at several levels. MICHELIN Stars are based on five criteria: quality of products, mastery of cooking technique, harmony and balance of flavors, the personality of the chef as expressed in the cuisine, and consistency between visits and throughout the menu. The Guide's Bib Gourmand selection highlights restaurants that offer great quality food at good prices and are judged by the same criteria used for the Star designation. The MICHELIN Green Star is awarded to restaurants that are leaders in sustainable gastronomy. Finally, Recommended restaurants include those that are above average and prepare high quality meals with fresh ingredients.

Below is a list of celebrated restaurants in each category. More information about these restaurants and the MICHELIN Guide program are available on the VISIT DENVER website.

One MICHELIN Star:

Beckon (Contemporary cuisine)

Brutø (Mexican/Contemporary cuisine)

The Wolf's Tailor (Contemporary cuisine)

MICHELIN Green Star:

Brutø ( Denver ; Mexican/Contemporary cuisine)

; Mexican/Contemporary cuisine) The Wolf's Tailor (Contemporary cuisine)

Bib Gourmand:

AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q (Barbecue)

Ash'Kara (Israeli cuisine)

The Ginger Pig (Chinese cuisine)

Glo Noodle House (Ramen)

Hop Alley (Chinese cuisine)

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal (Mexican cuisine)

Mister Oso (Latin American cuisine)

Tavernetta (Italian cuisine)

Denver's 2023 Recommended restaurants:

A5 Steakhouse

Barolo Grill

Dio Mio

Fruition

Guard and Grace

Hey Kiddo

Marco's Coal Fired

Mercantile Dining and Provision

Noisette

Olivia

Potager

Q House

Safta

Smok

Temaki Den

MICHELIN Special Awards:

Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award Presented by Basil Hayden

Caroline Clark - The Wolf's Tailor

Michelin Sommelier Award Presented by Wine Access

Ryan Fletter and Erin Lindstone - Barolo Grill

The MICHELIN Guide is a reliable resource for travelers looking for an excellent meal in more than 40 destinations worldwide. The Guide was first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage the development of car mobility as well as tire sales by giving practical advice to motorists. Since then, the Guide has specialized in restaurant and hotel recommendations.

Denver joins Boulder, Aspen and Snowmass Village, the Town of Vail and Beaver Creek Resort in the Colorado MICHELIN Guide, the eighth Guide destination in North America.

