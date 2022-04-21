DENVER WELCOMES THE TASTE OF ICELAND FESTIVAL FROM MAY 12-15

Guests are invited to join in celebrating Iceland's iconic food, cocktails, music, film, literature, and more.

DENVER, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by Iceland, today announced the continuation of Taste of Iceland 2022 , an annual celebration of Icelandic culture in North America. The next stop on the tour is Denver, CO, where from May 12-15, locals can transport themselves to Iceland with a series of events inspired by, and in celebration of, the best of Icelandic culture through food and beverage, music, literature, films, art and more.

Over the course of the four-day festival, and in partnership with local businesses in Denver, and Taste of Iceland's official partners, events will be hosted by Coohills , Globe Hall , Mercantile , Tattered Cover Bookstore , Landmark's Chez Artiste Theatre , and Ironworks .

The schedule of events includes:

All events, aside from the Icelandic Culinary Experience at Coohills, are free to the public. Attendees can register to receive ticketing information HERE . Seven days prior to each event, registered guests will receive an email to offer them early bird access to the ticket system to claim their ticket(s) for guaranteed entry. The following day, general tickets will be available. Those who register after capacity has been reached can sign-up for the wait list. 30 minutes prior to each event, waitlisted attendees will be granted access on a first-come, first-serve basis until maximum capacity has been reached

Additional information found below.

Icelandic Culinary Experience:

Hosted daily starting at 5 p.m. from May 12 – 15 at Coohills , Icelandic Chefs Ingi Thorarinn Fridriksson and Arnar Páll Sigrúnarson, will work in partnership with Tom Coohills to design a four-course menu of traditional Nordic fare, inspired by some of the most beloved dishes at Blue Lagoon's Lava Restaurant. The prix-fixe menu is $80 per person, with an optional wine pairing for an additional $50, per person.

Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling (303) 623-5700. The menu includes:

Arctic Char

Icelandic wasabi, geothermal rye bread, cucumber, soya, skyr

Icelandic wasabi, geothermal rye bread, cucumber, soya, skyr Icelandic Cod

Langoustine, tomato, barley

Langoustine, tomato, barley Icelandic Lamb

White cabbage, caraway, carrots, mushroom sauce

White cabbage, caraway, carrots, mushroom sauce Icelandic Provisions Skyr

Liquorice, raspberries, mint, oat crumb

Reykjavik Calling Concert:

The Reykjavik Calling Concert will celebrate Icelandic music, with performances by Lón , RAKEL, Salóme Katrín & ZAAR , and DJ Hermigervill . Having previously released EPs and albums independently, RAKEL, Salóme Katrín & ZAAR came together for their 2022 collaborative album, While We Wait. This eclectic album marks a new creative era for each artist as they combine their styles for a new sound. The trio behind Lón bring together new Americana with their Icelandic roots for Nordic take on folk music. The Reykjavik Calling Concert event is free to attend and guests can sign up for lottery attendance at the link HERE . Drawing for tickets will take place on May 5, 2022 and winners will be notified via email.

Secret of the Sprakkar with Eliza Reid with Iceland's First Lady, Eliza Reid :

Celebrate Iceland's rich storytelling tradition with a talk hosted by First Lady of Iceland and co-founder of the Iceland Writers Retreat, Eliza Reid. Eliza will discuss her critically acclaimed book 'Secrets of the Sprakkar,' and how she explored the cultural roots of Iceland's attitude towards equality and examined how her home country can continue to progress. Secret of the Sprakkar with Eliza Ried is free to attend and guests can sign up for lottery attendance at the link HERE . Drawing for tickets will take place on May 6, 2022, and winners will be notified via email.

Icelandic Mile High 5K With 66°North:

In partnership with Iceland's premium outdoor brand, 66°North, attendees can get out and run the Cherry Creek Path. Runners will receive a 66° North running shirt before the 5K, and post run, will enjoy Icelandic drinks and flatbreads at Coohills restaurant. The Mile High 5K with 66°North is free to attend and guests can sign up for lottery attendance at the link HERE . Drawing for tickets will take place on May 6, 2022, and winners will be notified via email.

Boogie on The Bridge:

DJ Hermigervill will welcome guests to boogie on the bridge to Icelandic music curated to keep your feet moving, while Olafsson Gin's Brand Ambassador, Tóta, shakes and stirs Olafsson Gin signature cocktails. Guests must be at least 21 years old with a valid ID to attend and consume alcohol. Boogie on the Bridge is free to attend and guests can sign up for lottery attendance at the link HERE . Drawing for tickets will take place on May 6, 2022, and winners will be notified via email.

Elemental Sound Bath and Snack Bar:

Icelandic Energy Healer, Jósa Goodlife, will take attendees on an elemental journey beyond time and space, with a deeply relaxing and uplifting program with healing sounds from nature that will leave guests feeling rejuvenated. Attendees will receive a yoga mat, courtesy of Icelandic Provisions , a facial towel and skincare, from Blue Lagoon , a blanket and eye mask, compliments of Icelandair and water from Icelandic Glacial .

Following the Sound Bath, guests are invited to grab an Icelandic Provisions Skyr Can, which is an Icelandic yogurt that has sustained Icelanders for nearly 1,000 years! Icelandic Glacial water will also be available. The Elemental Sound Bath event is free to attend and guests can sign up for lottery attendance at the link HERE . Drawing for tickets will take place on May 7, 2022, and winners will be notified via email.

Icelandic Cocktail Class:

A two-hour Icelandic Cocktail Class hosted by Reyka Vodka, as well as Ólafsson Gin's Brand Representative and Mixologist, Tóta at Mercantile. DJ Hermigervill will welcome guests, and Reyka Vodka and Ólafsson Gin representatives will then make four different cocktails using the different Icelandic spirits. Attendees must be at least 21 years old with a valid ID to attend and consume alcohol. The Cocktail Class is free to attend and guests can sign up for lottery attendance at the link HERE . Drawing for tickets will take place on May 7, 2022, and winners will be notified via email.

Lamb Movie Screening:

Guests can enjoy the directorial debut from Valdimar Jóhannsson, in this dark and atmospheric folktale. A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn and soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature. Lamb was considered for the 94th Academy Awards as the official submission of Iceland for the Best Foreign Film category. The Lamb Movie Screening is free to attend and guests can sign up for lottery attendance at the link HERE . Drawing for tickets will take place on May 8, 2022, and winners will be notified via email.

Taste of Iceland's Wheel of Prizes:

Presented by Icelandair, the Wheel of Prizes gives participants the chance to win a range of prizes, including Blue Lagoon skincare , an Icelandic Wool Blanket rom Icelandic Lamb, Wool Scarf from ISAVIA, a year's supply of Icelandic Provisions' Skyr, cases of sparkling and still water from Icelandic Glacial , a Reyka Vodka package, Olafson Gin Package, a Tindur Shearling jacket and Surtsey Knit Cap from 66°North , Landsvirkjun's Nordic Wasabi Gift Box, or the grand prize, a trip for two to Iceland from Icelandair, including a stay at the Silica Hotel at the famed Blue Lagoon and a 72-Hour City-card from Visit Reykjavík!

People can sign up for a chance to win 50 minutes before the spins take place at the times listed below:

May 12 , sign up at 6 to spin at 6:50 PM , prior to the Reykjavik Calling Concert

, sign up at 6 to spin at , prior to the Reykjavik Calling Concert May 13 , sign up at 6 to spin at 6:50 PM , prior to Boogie on the Bridge in front of Coohill

, sign up at 6 to spin at , prior to Boogie on the Bridge in front of Coohill May 14 , sign up at 3 to spin at 3:50 PM , prior to the Cocktail Class

, sign up at 3 to spin at , prior to the Cocktail Class May 15 , sign up at 11 to spin at 11:50 AM , prior to the Lamb Screening at Chez Artiste

Taste of Iceland's 2022 events have previously been held in Washington D.C., and Boston, MA. The tour will continue in other North American cities including Denver, CO; Seattle, WA; Chicago, IL, and Toronto, Canada. For more information on Taste of Iceland, Denver, please visit https://www.inspiredbyiceland.com/culture/taste-of-iceland-denver/

For media inquiries or to attend any Taste of Iceland events, please contact [email protected].

About Taste of Iceland

Taste of Iceland is an annual festival that celebrates Iceland's vibrant culture. The festival is organized by Inspired by Iceland , a public-private communications platform owned and operated by Business Iceland that promotes Iceland, Icelandic products and services. It is presented in partnership with its members: Icelandair , Visit Reykjavík , Icelandic Trademark Holding , Reyka Vodka , Ólafsson Gin , Blue Lagoon , 66°North , Icelandic Provisions , Icelandic Lamb , Icelandic Glacial, Landsvirkjun , and Isavia Keflavik International Airport . To learn more about Business Iceland, please visit www.businessiceland.is .

