Denver's Cinco de Mayo Festival Noted as One of the Largest and Longest Running Cultural Events in Colorado

DENVER, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civic Center Park is home to Denver's most vibrant and family-friendly events celebrating Cinco de Mayo. With three stages of entertainment, a parade and more, this year's Cinco de Mayo "Celebrate Culture" Festival is estimated to draw over 400,000 visitors.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the victory of the outnumbered Mexican army over French forces on May 5, 1862, in the town of Puebla, providing the momentum and national confidence for the Mexican people to drive the foreign power from their country. Today, Cinco de Mayo celebrates the tradition of freedom and acknowledges the beauty of Latino culture.

Cinco de Mayo "Celebrate Culture" Festival has deep roots in The Mile High City. The event was started in 1988 by NEWSED Community Development Corporation as a neighborhood street fair to showcase Mexican heritage. By 1995, the festival had outgrown its location and moved to Denver's historic Civic Center Park. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned in 2022 and this year the event is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever.

The festival will take place Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7, 2023. There will be entertainment across three stages featuring Mexican regional bands and genres such as mariachi, banda, cumbia and more. The festival also offers fun events for the whole family, including chihuahua races, a taco eating contest and a lowrider car show.

The Cinco de Mayo Community Parade will kick off at 11am on Saturday, May 6, and loop around parts of downtown. Guests can also enjoy art and handcrafted goods throughout the weekend, while strolling through Civic Center Park, as well as food vendors serving up tacos, enchiladas, burritos and of course Colorado Green chili.

