Denver's Labor Day Weekend Line-up Promises a Summer Finale to Remember

Celebrate the end of Summer in The Mile High City with live music, blockbuster museum exhibitions and outdoor fun for the whole family.  -

DENVER, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Although Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end to summer, there is no shortage of fun in the sun throughout The Mile High City in September. Below is a list of activities and events for the whole family to celebrate summer and usher in a new season. For more information about Labor Day Weekend in Denver, check out the VISIT DENVER website.

BLOCKBUSTER EXHIBITIONS  

Summer in the Mile High City. Credit VISIT DENVER. (PRNewsFoto/VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau)
Awful Bigness
Thru Sept. 10, 2023
Clyfford Still Museum
Awful Bigness fills the museum's largest, skylit galleries and celebrates Still's biggest, most ambitious works. This installation follows a chronological display of Still's works in the museum's first four rooms, offering an overview of Still's groundbreaking path to abstraction.

Return of the Corn Mothers
Thru Sept. 30, 2023
History Colorado Center
Return of the Corn Mothers marks a three-year effort to honor 22 new Corn Mothers in 2022. What began in 2007 with a small grant from the Rocky Mountain Women's Institute and eight local women has now expanded to include more than 70 women. Join in the rich tradition of honoring Southwest women through this revitalized exhibit.

Ansel Adams: Early Works
Thru Oct. 1, 2023
Denver Botanic Gardens
Discover the early work of renowned landscape photographer Ansel Adams with photos of the American West. Known best for his high-contrast photos made in the 1970s and 1980s, Adams' earlier prints feature a softer focus, smaller scale and warmer tones, providing a glimpse into the evolution of the photographer's signature style. The exhibition features 39 vintage photographs, including some of his best-known works. Adams was a giant in the field of landscape photography, using his art to celebrate and protect the West.

MUSIC, MOVIES & PERFORMING ARTS

Phish
Aug. 31 – Sept. 3, 2023
Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Phish will be performing at Dick's Sporting Goods Park for four nights this Labor Day weekend.

Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre Concerts
No summer in Denver is complete without at least one — or two, or five — trips to the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre, just 15 miles from downtown Denver. More than 70 million years in the making, the 9,450-seat venue is flanked by enormous 300-foot red sandstone rock formations and always boasts a star-studded musical schedule.

  • Sept. 1, 2023: REZZ with Ivy Lab, Esseks, ROSSY, isqa
  • Sept. 2–3, 2023: The Chainsmokers – The Party Never Ends with SG Lewis (DJ Set), NOTD
  • Sept. 4, 2023: Gregory Alan Isakov with special guest Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers plays Piano Piano

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Concerts
Grab a blanket and take a seat on the lawn or buy a reserved seat at this beautiful venue just south of Denver in Greenwood Village. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre has a variety of acts coming up this spring and summer.

  • Sept. 2, 2023: Gojira & Mastadon with Lorna Shore
  • Sept. 3, 2023: Jelly Roll with Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, Josh Adam Meyers

'Miss Rhythm – The Legend of Ruth Brown'
Thru Oct. 15, 2023
Garner Galleria Theatre & Bar
This intimate cabaret experience explores the life and times of R&B legend Ruth Brown through story and song, accompanied by a five-piece jazz band. Ruth Brown is a pioneer in the development of rock, blues and jazz, a Tony and Grammy award-winner and an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. A true original who showed grace and strength with a great sense of humor, Ruth Brown took the stage with as much talent as she did warmth. Here's to Ruth!

Movies & Music in the Park at Parfet Park in Golden
Sept. 1, 2023: "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"
This family-friendly series features free music and a movie on three Friday nights during the summer in downtown Golden's Parfet Park. Music begins at 7 p.m. and movies start at dusk, around 8:30 p.m.

SPORTS AND OUTDOOR FUN

Colorado Rockies vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Sept. 1-3, 2023
Coors Field
Cheer on the Rockies as they play the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field.

Summer at Skyline Park
We are taking over Skyline Park ALL SUMMER LONG! Visit Downtown Denver for the best summer ever! We've got everything you're looking for; roller skating, pickleball, mini golf, outdoor movies, Skyline Beer Garden, and volleyball! Let us be your guide for all summer fun and adventure.

Denver Zoo
With over 3,500 animals on 84 gorgeous acres, Denver Zoo is an amazing experience year-round. Your donation helps to provide world-class care for the lions, giraffes and elephants, as well as other wild animals and wild places, from the Rockies to Mongolia.

DAY TRIPS FROM DENVER

Colorado State Fair
Thru Sept. 4, 2023
Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo
The annual Colorado State Fair creates an entertaining, inspiring and educational inter-generational experience highlighting the preservation, promotion and exposition of our State's vibrant and diverse agriculture, industry and culture.

Caveman Music Festival
Sept. 2–4, 2023
Monument Lake Resort, Weston
Three days of the best of Americana music in the most beautiful place on earth, featuring 20+ artists, including Zach Bryan, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Grace Potter, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Jamestown Revival, North Mississippi Allstars, Margo Price, Lucero and many more!

