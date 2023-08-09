Denver's Labor Day Weekend Line-up Promises a Summer Finale to Remember

- Celebrate the end of Summer in The Mile High City with live music, blockbuster museum exhibitions and outdoor fun for the whole family. -

DENVER, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Although Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end to summer, there is no shortage of fun in the sun throughout The Mile High City in September. Below is a list of activities and events for the whole family to celebrate summer and usher in a new season. For more information about Labor Day Weekend in Denver, check out the VISIT DENVER website.

BLOCKBUSTER EXHIBITIONS

Awful Bigness

Thru Sept. 10, 2023

Clyfford Still Museum

Awful Bigness fills the museum's largest, skylit galleries and celebrates Still's biggest, most ambitious works. This installation follows a chronological display of Still's works in the museum's first four rooms, offering an overview of Still's groundbreaking path to abstraction.

Return of the Corn Mothers

Thru Sept. 30, 2023

History Colorado Center

Return of the Corn Mothers marks a three-year effort to honor 22 new Corn Mothers in 2022. What began in 2007 with a small grant from the Rocky Mountain Women's Institute and eight local women has now expanded to include more than 70 women. Join in the rich tradition of honoring Southwest women through this revitalized exhibit.

Ansel Adams: Early Works

Thru Oct. 1, 2023

Denver Botanic Gardens

Discover the early work of renowned landscape photographer Ansel Adams with photos of the American West. Known best for his high-contrast photos made in the 1970s and 1980s, Adams' earlier prints feature a softer focus, smaller scale and warmer tones, providing a glimpse into the evolution of the photographer's signature style. The exhibition features 39 vintage photographs, including some of his best-known works. Adams was a giant in the field of landscape photography, using his art to celebrate and protect the West.

MUSIC, MOVIES & PERFORMING ARTS

Phish

Aug. 31 – Sept. 3, 2023

Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Phish will be performing at Dick's Sporting Goods Park for four nights this Labor Day weekend.

Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre Concerts

No summer in Denver is complete without at least one — or two, or five — trips to the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre, just 15 miles from downtown Denver. More than 70 million years in the making, the 9,450-seat venue is flanked by enormous 300-foot red sandstone rock formations and always boasts a star-studded musical schedule.

Sept. 1 , 2023: REZZ with Ivy Lab , Esseks, ROSSY, isqa

, 2023: REZZ with , Esseks, ROSSY, isqa Sept. 2–3, 2023: The Chainsmokers – The Party Never Ends with SG Lewis (DJ Set), NOTD

Sept. 4, 2023 : Gregory Alan Isakov with special guest Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers plays Piano Piano

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Concerts

Grab a blanket and take a seat on the lawn or buy a reserved seat at this beautiful venue just south of Denver in Greenwood Village. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre has a variety of acts coming up this spring and summer.

Sept. 2 , 2023: Gojira & Mastadon with Lorna Shore

, 2023: Gojira & Mastadon with Sept. 3, 2023 : Jelly Roll with Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings, Josh Adam Meyers

'Miss Rhythm – The Legend of Ruth Brown'

Thru Oct. 15, 2023

Garner Galleria Theatre & Bar

This intimate cabaret experience explores the life and times of R&B legend Ruth Brown through story and song, accompanied by a five-piece jazz band. Ruth Brown is a pioneer in the development of rock, blues and jazz, a Tony and Grammy award-winner and an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. A true original who showed grace and strength with a great sense of humor, Ruth Brown took the stage with as much talent as she did warmth. Here's to Ruth!

Movies & Music in the Park at Parfet Park in Golden

Sept. 1, 2023: "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"

This family-friendly series features free music and a movie on three Friday nights during the summer in downtown Golden's Parfet Park. Music begins at 7 p.m. and movies start at dusk, around 8:30 p.m.

SPORTS AND OUTDOOR FUN

Colorado Rockies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Sept. 1-3, 2023

Coors Field

Cheer on the Rockies as they play the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field.

Summer at Skyline Park

We are taking over Skyline Park ALL SUMMER LONG! Visit Downtown Denver for the best summer ever! We've got everything you're looking for; roller skating, pickleball, mini golf, outdoor movies, Skyline Beer Garden, and volleyball! Let us be your guide for all summer fun and adventure.

Denver Zoo

With over 3,500 animals on 84 gorgeous acres, Denver Zoo is an amazing experience year-round. Your donation helps to provide world-class care for the lions, giraffes and elephants, as well as other wild animals and wild places, from the Rockies to Mongolia.

DAY TRIPS FROM DENVER

Colorado State Fair

Thru Sept. 4, 2023

Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo

The annual Colorado State Fair creates an entertaining, inspiring and educational inter-generational experience highlighting the preservation, promotion and exposition of our State's vibrant and diverse agriculture, industry and culture.

Caveman Music Festival

Sept. 2–4, 2023

Monument Lake Resort, Weston

Three days of the best of Americana music in the most beautiful place on earth, featuring 20+ artists, including Zach Bryan, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Grace Potter, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Jamestown Revival, North Mississippi Allstars, Margo Price, Lucero and many more!

