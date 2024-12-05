Denver's own AdCellerant continues its tradition of giving back by partnering with Denver Human Services for their annual #BeAGiver Holiday Gift Drive

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant, a Denver-based digital advertising technology leader, is proud to announce its participation for the seventh consecutive year in the Denver Human Services (DHS) #BeAGiver Holiday Gift Drive. This initiative aims to bring joy and support to families, children, and older adults in need throughout the Denver area during the holiday season.

Muhammad Khan, Chair of AdCellerant Gives
AdCellerant is proud to be a leading sponsor of the Be-a-Giver Drive, adopting multiple families each year and supporting additional initiatives like Spring Supplies and Back-to-School drives. While Be-a-Giver guidelines recommend spending $65-$85 per person, AdCellerant goes above and beyond, fulfilling the entire wish list for each assigned family member. On average, each family member receives four thoughtfully selected gifts from our team, reflecting our commitment to making a meaningful impact in our community.

"AdCellerant is proud to support our community through the #BeAGiver Holiday Gift Drive. Seeing our team come together to spread holiday cheer and make a real difference is what the season is all about," said Muhammad Khan, Chair of AdCellerant Gives.

AdCellerant encourages other local businesses and residents to donate gifts or volunteer their time to make this holiday season brighter for those in need. DHS is still accepting donations until Monday, Dec. 9. Learn more about how to get involved before the deadline.

About AdCellerant Gives
AdCellerant Gives is our initiative to give back to the Denver community through volunteering, donations, and sustainability efforts. As a Certified B Corporation and Certifiably Green Business, we are proud to be zero-waste and carbon-neutral, partnering with organizations like The Park People to plant trees in underserved neighborhoods.

We've donated thousands of hours, over 5,000 meals, and thousands of dollars to local non-profits while empowering employees with Volunteer Time Off, donation matching, and regular opportunities to make an impact. At AdCellerant, we believe companies that can do more, should—and we're committed to creating a brighter, greener future for everyone.

