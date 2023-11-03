Denver's Vibrant Art Scene on Display during Denver Arts Week

 - The Mile High City's vibrant and diverse arts and culture scene shines during the nine-day celebration with over 550 events. -

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th Annual Denver Arts Week, a celebration of Denver's vibrant and diverse arts and culture scene will run Nov. 3-11. The nine day celebration will feature 550 events representing over 300 individual organizations across the city.

Flavia Light, Vice President of Tourism, VISIT DENVER, Mayor Mike Johnston, Kevin Smith CEO of Denver Film and Tariana Navas-Nieves, Director, Cultural Affairs of Denver Arts and Venues
Denver Arts Week
The popular First Friday Art Walks return across the city's creative neighborhoods on Friday, Nov. 3, including 40 West Arts District, the Art District on Santa Fe, the River North (RiNo) Art District, 38th Avenue Cultural District, South Pearl Street, Arts on Belmar and Olde Town Arvada. Galleries and studios in each district will open their doors for an inside look, a chance to meet local artists and find original artwork for sale.

The 46th annual Denver Film Festival also kicks off Friday, Nov. 3. This year's festival will run through Nov. 12, 2023. The Denver Film Festival is the largest regional film festival in the Rocky Mountain region, bringing international cinema, filmmakers, virtual reality, immersive experiences and creative conversations to Colorado.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Denver's best museums will stay open late for Free Night at the Museums from 5-10pm. Participating museums include: Center for Colorado Women's History, Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, Clyfford Still Museum, Denver Art Museum, Denver Firefighters Museum & Denver Police Museum, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Dinosaur Ridge & Morrison Natural History Museum, Forney Museum of Transportation, Freyer - Newman Center at  Denver Botanic Gardens, History Colorado Center, Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, Molly Brown House Museum, Museo de las Americas and Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.

Additional Arts Week events include theater and live music performances, craft fairs, comedy shows, author book signings and so much more. For a complete list of events, check out denverartsweek.com. In addition, there are Arts Week deals, including discounts on museum memberships, two-for-one tickets to performing arts, discounted fine art pieces and more also available on our website.

Denver Arts Week is supported by Denver Arts & Venues and the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District and by CBS Colorado, Downtown Denver Partnership, 5280 Magazine and Westword.

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 114 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 36 million visitors in 2022, generating $9.4 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver on the VISIT DENVER website or at Tourism Pays Denver.  Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

With press or photo inquiries, please contact:
Jesse Davis: (720) 417-9621 or [email protected]
Caroline Campbell: (303) 549-3537 or [email protected]
Abby Schirmacher: (303) 358-0096 or [email protected]

SOURCE VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

