Denver's Vibrant Art Scene on Display during Denver Arts Week

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th Annual Denver Arts Week, a celebration of Denver's vibrant and diverse arts and culture scene will run Nov. 3-11. The nine day celebration will feature 550 events representing over 300 individual organizations across the city.

The popular First Friday Art Walks return across the city's creative neighborhoods on Friday, Nov. 3, including 40 West Arts District, the Art District on Santa Fe, the River North (RiNo) Art District, 38th Avenue Cultural District, South Pearl Street, Arts on Belmar and Olde Town Arvada. Galleries and studios in each district will open their doors for an inside look, a chance to meet local artists and find original artwork for sale.

The 46th annual Denver Film Festival also kicks off Friday, Nov. 3. This year's festival will run through Nov. 12, 2023. The Denver Film Festival is the largest regional film festival in the Rocky Mountain region, bringing international cinema, filmmakers, virtual reality, immersive experiences and creative conversations to Colorado.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Denver's best museums will stay open late for Free Night at the Museums from 5-10pm. Participating museums include: Center for Colorado Women's History, Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, Clyfford Still Museum, Denver Art Museum, Denver Firefighters Museum & Denver Police Museum, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Dinosaur Ridge & Morrison Natural History Museum, Forney Museum of Transportation, Freyer - Newman Center at Denver Botanic Gardens, History Colorado Center, Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, Molly Brown House Museum, Museo de las Americas and Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.

Additional Arts Week events include theater and live music performances, craft fairs, comedy shows, author book signings and so much more. For a complete list of events, check out denverartsweek.com. In addition, there are Arts Week deals, including discounts on museum memberships, two-for-one tickets to performing arts, discounted fine art pieces and more also available on our website.

Denver Arts Week is supported by Denver Arts & Venues and the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District and by CBS Colorado, Downtown Denver Partnership, 5280 Magazine and Westword.

