Denver's Vibrant Arts Scene on Display During Denver Arts Week

-The Mile High City celebrates arts and culture with over 600 events.-

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th Annual Denver Arts Week, a celebration of Denver's vibrant and diverse arts and culture scene, kicks off today and will run through Sunday, Nov. 10. The nine-day celebration will feature more than 620 events and ways to celebrate representing over 350 individual organizations across the city.

City Leaders Kick Off Denver Arts Week Showcasing Over 600 Events - Brent Andeck Photo

Starting today, Denver residents and visitors are encouraged to check out First Friday Art Walks across the city's creative neighborhoods including 40 West Arts District, the Art District on Santa Fe, the River North (RiNo) Art District, 38th Avenue Cultural District, Westwood Creative District, Olde Town Arvada and Tennyson Berkeley Association. Galleries and studios in each district will open their doors for an inside look, a chance to meet local artists and opportunities to find original artwork for sale.

This Saturday, Nov. 2, the beloved Free Night at the Museum returns, where nearly 20 of Denver's most popular museums will be open late with free admission from 5-10 p.m. Participating museums include the Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, Cylfford Still Museum, Denver Art Museum, History Colorado Center, Denver Firefighters Museum, Museum for Black Girls, Forney Museum of Transportation, Museo de las Americas and more. VISIT DENVER will provide free shuttles throughout the evening that will transport participants to multiple participating museums. For more information, visit the Denver Arts Week website.

In addition to these signature events, there are more than 600 events across the city every day during Arts Week, including live music, dance and theater performances, open galleries, comedy shows, literature lectures and so much more. And with more than 350 participating organizations, that means that arts and culture can be found in every corner of the city.

Also in alignment with Denver Arts Week, the 47th annual Denver Film Festival kicks off today and will run through Sunday, Nov. 10. The Denver Film Festival is the largest regional film festival in the Rocky Mountain region and brings international cinema, filmmakers, virtual reality, immersive experiences and creative conversations to Colorado.

For a complete list of events, check out denverartsweek.com. The website also features more than 50 Denver Arts Week deals, including discounts on museum tickets, city tours, two-for-one tickets to performing arts and more.

Denver Arts Week is supported by Denver Arts & Venues and the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District and by CBS Colorado, Downtown Denver Partnership, Colorado Public Radio, Denverite, 5280 Magazine and Westword.

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 115 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 37.4 million visitors in 2023, generating $10.3 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver at VISIT DENVER or Tourism Pays Denver. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

With press or photo inquiries, please contact:

Taylor Shields, Director of PR & Communications

Caroline Campbell, PR & Communications Manager

Natalie St. Hilaire, PR & Communcations Coordinator

[email protected]

SOURCE VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau