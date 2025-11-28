Denvix Partners with the Golden State Warriors, Expanding Its NBA Presence After Signing NBA Star Jimmy Butler III

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Denvix, an innovative consumer-electronics company, has officially announced its partnership with the Golden State Warriors, reflecting both sides' unified drive for excellence. This collaboration marks a major milestone in Denvix's worldwide expansion and its long-term sports marketing strategy.

Denvix, the global core strategic sponsor of the Golden State Warriors

As part of this partnership, Denvix and the Golden State Warriors will introduce a series of fan-focused initiatives, including co-branded content, in-arena visibility, and community-driven activations. These initiatives highlight Denvix's relentless commitment to excellence and performance-driven value, reinforcing the brand's ambition to connect with energetic audiences across global markets.

The Golden State Warriors exemplify teamwork, discipline, and innovation, standing as one of the most forward-thinking teams in professional sports. As a six-time NBA champion and one of the most influential organizations in league history, their championship legacy and pioneering spirit align perfectly with Denvix's pursuit of excellence and technological innovation. This partnership brings together the Warriors' winning mentality and Denvix's cutting-edge solutions to drive global impact.

This partnership accelerates Denvix's global expansion and solidifies its presence within the global sports ecosystem.

About Denvix:

Denvix is an innovative technology company focused on consumer electronics in the automotive and outdoor sector. Driven by principle-first thinking and advanced technology, the company develops products that set new standards in the market.

Denvix's product portfolio includes smart tire inflators and high-end power banks, with planned expansion into categories such as jump starters and outdoor generators.

The company's mission is to empower consumers to "Distinguish Yourself" through exceptional product quality and innovation.

For more information, visit https://denvix.com/ .

SOURCE Denvix