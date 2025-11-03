Denvix Signs NBA Superstar Jimmy Butler III as Global Brand Ambassador

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Denvix, an innovative consumer electronics company, officially announced NBA superstar Jimmy Butler III as its newest Global Brand Ambassador. Butler, who currently plays for the Golden State Warriors, will represent Denvix across global marketing campaigns and co-branded product initiatives.

NBA superstar Jimmy Butler is charging up as the new face of Denvix, your all-in-one power source for the relentless journey to Distinguish Yourself. NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, official brand ambassador for Denvix.

The partnership pairs Denvix's "Distinguish Yourself" brand philosophy with Butler's reputation for discipline, leadership, and drive for excellence. Through this strategic partnership, the six-time NBA All-star and Olympic gold medalist will work with Denvix across global marketing campaigns and co-branded product lines, strengthening the brand's presence worldwide.

Denvix is an innovative technology company, specializing in premium automotive mobility and outdoor electronics, including smart tire inflators and high-end power banks. The company has also broadened its global commercial presence, extending from NASCAR to the NBA.

Jimmy Butler's illustrious career includes leading the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals, earning All-Defensive Team honors, and consistently outperforming expectations. He has collaborated with brands such as Google, Expedia Group, Nestle, Alo Yoga, State Farm, and Li-Ning. He chose to partner with Denvix because the brand's core philosophy, "Distinguish Yourself," perfectly reflects his relentless pursuit of excellence. For him, this partnership is more than an endorsement but a shared mission.

The partnership represents a significant milestone in Denvix's global expansion strategy and reinforces the brand's commitment to excellence both in product innovation and brand partnerships.

About Denvix

Denvix is an innovative technology company focused on consumer electronics in the automotive and broader mobility sector. Driven by first-principles thinking and cutting-edge technologies, the company creates products that set new standards in the market. Denvix's product portfolio includes smart tire inflators and high-end power banks, with planned expansion into categories such as jump starters and outdoor generators. The company's mission is to empower consumers to "Distinguish Yourself" through exceptional product quality and innovation.

SOURCE Denvix