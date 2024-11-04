BALTIMORE, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Denyce Graves Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre Vallet as the new Music Director. Vallet, known for his exceptional talent and commitment to music education, will play a crucial role in advancing the Foundation's mission. "I am thrilled to welcome Pierre to our team," said Denyce Graves, Founder and Artistic Director. "His extensive experience as a conductor at some of the world's most esteemed opera houses, including the Metropolitan Opera, L'Opéra National de Paris, The Dallas Opera, and Göteborg Opera, to name a few, will be a tremendous asset. His commitment to celebrating the contributions of underrepresented artists, combined with his remarkable background, positions us to inspire and empower the next generation of artists while ensuring their voices are heard."

Denyce Graves Foundation Appoints New Music Director Pierre Vallet

Vallet is a sought-after pianist, lecturer and guest teacher at the world's premier training institutions. He is a member of the Vocal Arts faculty at the Juilliard School, one of The Denyce Graves Foundation's partner cohort institutions. "We are thrilled to welcome Pierre to The Denyce Graves Foundation, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team," said Terry Eberhardt, Executive Director. "His innovative vision and dedication to nurturing artistic talent will greatly enhance our programs and help us prepare our artists for the future. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our students and the future of our initiatives."

Vallet's extensive experience and passion for music will significantly contribute to the foundation's goals of championing the hidden musical figures of the past, while uplifting young artists of world-class talent from all backgrounds. "I'm passionate about mentoring and nurturing young musicians of all backgrounds. DGF's mission to make classical music more inclusive will ensure the vitality of this art form for generations to come. I am honored to join Denyce Graves and be a part of this vision," Vallet remarks.

This strategic move aims to strengthen the Foundation's commitment to inclusion and diversity in the arts. "Pierre's dedication to the arts aligns seamlessly with our Foundation's mission," stated Marc Chazaud, Board Chair. "As a leading figure in the industry, his esteemed reputation positions him to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our foundation. We believe that his leadership and vision will not only expand our initiatives but also profoundly impact our young artists, helping to nurture and develop the talent that will define the next generation. We look forward to the innovative programs he will create and the lasting influence he will have on their artistic journeys."

About The Denyce Graves Foundation:

As a nonprofit organization anchored at the intersection of social justice, American history, and the arts, DGF seeks to expand the public's understanding of the rich, multicultural history of classical music by bringing the stories of our nation's hidden musical figures to light.

This is achieved through collaboration and alliance with renowned chroniclers, presenters and educators in history and culture, including The Smithsonian Institution, The Metropolitan Opera, Library of Congress, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln Center, as well as with some of America's elite Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Conservatories, and Schools of Music.

Founded by Emmy® and Grammy® award-winning, world-renowned opera star Denyce Graves, DGF celebrates trailblazing musicians, music educators, and composers of color through community engagement programs, concerts and presentations, creation of new works of art, establishment of young artist development training and more, as well as via social and traditional media. The Foundation sets the stage for true representation in American vocal arts by providing opportunities, access and exposure, that all singers need to take ownership of their talent and shape their own fulfilling careers. For more information, visit www.thedenycegravesfoundation.org

Media Contact:

Isabela Pazdzierski

862-354-1851

[email protected]

SOURCE The Denyce Graves Foundation