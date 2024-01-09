Denyce Graves Foundation Appoints Terry Eberhardt as Executive Director, Fortifying Commitment to Equity in Classical Vocal Arts

BALTIMORE, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Denyce Graves Foundation (DGF) is delighted to announce the appointment of Terry Eberhardt as its new Executive Director, marking a significant stride towards advancing equity and inclusion in American classical vocal arts. With a distinguished background in arts education, philanthropy, and community engagement, Eberhardt is poised to lead the foundation in championing the often-overlooked musical voices of the past and fostering the growth of exceptional young artists.

Terry Eberhardt

Boasting an illustrious career in arts management, education, and advocacy, Eberhardt brings a wealth of experience to his new role. As the Executive Director, he will play a crucial role in shaping the strategic direction of the Foundation, fostering collaborative partnerships, and driving the organization's vision to reshape the landscape of classical vocal arts.

Denyce Graves-Montgomery, the Emmy® and Grammy® award-winning mezzo-soprano, and Founder and Artistic Director of DGF, warmly welcomes Eberhardt to the team, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Terry Eberhardt as our Executive Director. His leadership in the arts and dedication to community development perfectly align with what we represent. Together, we aim to broaden our impact and enrich lives through the transformative power of the arts."

Eberhardt's extensive career includes notable roles such as Music Coordinator at Howard County Public Schools, Associate Artistic Director at Young Artists of America, and CEO of Red Bridge Studios. His commitment to community building, amplifying marginalized voices, and nurturing cultural growth aligns seamlessly with the Foundation's mission.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Eberhardt stated, "I am honored and excited to lead the Denyce Graves Foundation in its mission; the Foundation's dedication to inclusivity and social impact deeply resonates with me, and I am eager to contribute to its continued success."

The Denyce Graves Foundation has firmly established itself in supporting emerging artists, advocating for the recognition of hidden musical figures in American history, and leveraging the arts as a catalyst for community progress. With Eberhardt at the helm, the Foundation aims to build a lasting legacy, strengthen pathways of opportunity for all, and amplify the transformative impact of the arts in fostering positive societal change.

About The Denyce Graves Foundation:

As a nonprofit organization anchored at the intersection of social justice, American history, and the arts, DGF seeks to expand the public's understanding of the rich, multicultural history of classical music by bringing the stories of our nation's hidden musical figures to light.

This is achieved through collaboration and alliance with renowned chroniclers, presenters and educators in history and culture, including The Smithsonian Institution, The Metropolitan Opera, Library of Congress, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln Center, as well as with some of America's elite Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Conservatories, and Schools of Music.

Founded by world-renowned opera star Denyce Graves, DGF celebrates trailblazing musicians, music educators, and composers of color through community engagement programs, concerts and presentations, creation of new works of art, establishment of young artist development training and more, as well as via social and traditional media. The Foundation sets the stage for true representation in American vocal arts by providing opportunities, access and exposure, that all singers need to take ownership of their talent and shape their own fulfilling careers. For more information, visit www.thedenycegravesfoundation.org.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

Contact: Isabela Pazdzierski

Marketing & Communications

The Denyce Graves Foundation

862.354.1851

[email protected]

SOURCE The Denyce Graves Foundation