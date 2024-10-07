Department of Air Force selects Leidos to oversee its Advanced Battle Management System - Digital Infrastructure network

RESTON, Va., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a Fortune 500® innovation leader, was recently awarded a $303 million contract to oversee planning, analysis, and operations for the Department of the Air Force's (DAF) Advanced Battle Management System – Digital Infrastructure (ABMS-DI) network, which is a core component of the DAF Battle Network. The contract was awarded by the DAF Program Executive Officer Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management and covers a three-year performance period, with two option years.

"For battle managers to make faster and better-informed decisions, they need government and commercial technologies to work together seamlessly," said Roy Stevens, Leidos National Security Sector President. "We will lead the secure, rapid integration of cloud computing, data analytics, and communications capabilities so that our Airmen and Guardians have the tactical, operational, and strategic data they need."

As ABMS-DI network manager, Leidos will perform a wide range of management functions to support the successful standup of the Digital Infrastructure Network.

This contract extends Leidos' collaborative role with the DAF to design, develop, and deploy modern combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 48,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

