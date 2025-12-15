Leidos taps leading AI tech executive Ted Tanner as chief technology officer

RESTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) is bringing on Theodore "Ted" Tanner Jr. as its new chief technology officer to accelerate its deployment of artificial intelligence, mission-critical software, and cyber and quantum solutions to customers' most pressing challenges.

Tanner most recently served as chief technology and strategy officer at BigBear.ai. As of Jan. 5, 2026, he'll succeed Jim Carlini, Leidos CTO since 2019, who previously announced plans to step down from the role.

Theodore "Ted" Tanner Jr. will be Leidos' new chief technology officer.

"Ted is a high-impact leader who pairs entrepreneurial creativity with execution discipline to solve tough deep-technology challenges," said Leidos Chief Executive Officer Tom Bell. "His track record of delivering bold, disruptive tech to defense, government and healthcare customers is a great fit with our capabilities and NorthStar 2030 growth priorities."

"As we welcome Ted, we thank Jim for leadership that has shaped the technological foundation of our company and enhanced the security of the United States and its allies," said Bell. Carlini will remain as senior advisor to Bell on national security matters.

Leidos' NorthStar 2030 strategy is designed to set it apart in space and maritime domains, digital modernization and full-spectrum cyber, managed health services, mission software, and energy infrastructure. To a large extent, the progress in those areas, and others, is fueled by driving outcomes through proven AI.

"I'm thrilled to join Leidos as CTO," Tanner said. "Together, we'll propel this iconic powerhouse into an agentic AI leader, empowering developers to build autonomous systems that orchestrate critical missions for customers across growing markets in defense, health, quantum computing and more."

At BigBear.ai, Tanner led development of AI and machine learning capabilities for the U.S. Department of War and intelligence and civilian agencies. He also currently sits on the scientific advisory board of QuiverBioscience, which is applying AI to the development of treatments for brain disorders.

A veteran of multiple Silicon Valley companies, including Apple and Microsoft, Tanner holds 18 U.S. patents in AI, machine learning and other technologies. Before BigBear.ai, he was IBM Watson Health's chief technology officer and chief architect, applying advanced technologies to genomics, pharmacology and oncology. Tanner also co-founded startups PokitDok and BeliefNetworks.

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

