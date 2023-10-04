Department of Defense Awards FedLearn Agreement to Develop and Pilot Responsible AI Online Training

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FedLearn, the first-to-market, online, artificial intelligence-powered learning solutions provider offering content specialized and contextualized to federal government mission areas—particularly in the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community—is pleased to announce a phase II award on the Try_AI other transaction agreement with the DoD Chief Digital and AI Office.

Under the terms of the phase II award, FedLearn will develop two online training courses on responsible AI and pilot them using the company's AI-enabled learning platform. The two courses will help enhance RAI knowledge across newly developed DoD AI and data work roles, including the position of AI risk and ethics specialist.

During the course pilots, participants will be able to experience AI on a first-hand basis via real-time learner assessments to determine if they are grasping online lesson content and their levels of engagement with the material—among other FedLearn platform capabilities.

"FedLearn is honored to support the CDAO in its efforts to expand knowledge and insights on the major role of RAI in attaining AI-related DoD goals," said Dr. J. Keith Dunbar, FedLearn founder and chief executive officer. "We look forward to further showcasing our course content, AI and state-of-the-art learning analytics to demonstrate how our online platform can help accelerate the department's adoption of RAI in a cost-efficient and scalable manner."

About FedLearn
FedLearn (fedlearn.com) is transforming learning for federal government and government contractor organizations. We offer the first artificial intelligence-enabled, online learning platform with specialized and contextualized content directly supporting government mission areas. Our solutions combine the best of traditional classroom and elearning settings to offer a rich, dynamic and personalized learning experience with quantifiable outcomes. FedLearn is a certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business.

