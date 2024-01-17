Department of Defense's Michael Miller to Keynote Spring 2024 Employing U.S. Vets Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Miller, who leads the Defense Department's Military-Civilian Transition Office, will deliver the keynote address at the nation's premier veteran employment event, the Spring 2024 Employing U.S. Vets Conference, VETS Indexes is pleased to announce. Miller will be joined by an all-star lineup of speakers and panelists on April 11, 2024, in New York City for the conference, now in its 10th season. Tickets are limited and available now, with virtual tickets also available for those who cannot attend in person.

- To learn more and reserve tickets (in-person or virtual), visit: https://employingusvets.com/

- Organizations that submit a survey application for the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards will receive one complimentary ticket to the Spring 2024 Employing U.S. Vets Conference. To learn more and register for the survey, visit: https://vetsindexes.com/employer-awards/

"Mr. Miller has unparalleled insight to share with veteran employers," said VETS Indexes President George Altman. "We couldn't be more excited to have him as our keynote speaker!"

More than 2,500 people, representing some 1,500 different organizations, signed up for the last Employing U.S. Vets Conference in October. The event brings together the most knowledgeable voices in veteran employment to discuss best practices for recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community. VETS Indexes will also announce the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards winners during the April 11 conference.

In addition to Miller's keynote speech, the conference will feature a day full of expert panels, addressing topics expected to include:

5 Star Employer Best Practices for Supporting Military Spouses & Families

Leveraging Military Leaders: How Veterans on Your Board and in Your C-Suite Can Improve Corporate Governance

Higher Education: The Secret Pipeline for Veteran Talent

Are Your Automated CRM and ATS Systems Filtering Out Top Military-Connected Candidates?

Rank Bias: The Misguided Preference for Officers and Higher Ranks – and How Your Organization Can Capitalize by Finding Great Enlisted Talent

As director of the Defense Department's Military-Civilian Transition Office, Miller oversees several programs critical to helping Servicemembers transition from military to civilian life, including the Transition Assistance Program (TAP), the SkillBridge Program, the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, and the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon initiatives. Miller is a retired soldier who previously served as a chief human capital officer for the Army and was deployed to Somalia and Afghanistan.

The Spring 2024 Employing U.S. Vets Conference will be held at the historic New York Athletic Club, located across the street from Central Park in New York City on April 11, 2014. Tickets are available for purchase now for the event, and those who cannot attend in person can reserve virtual tickets completely free of charge. In-person and virtual tickets can be reserved at this link: https://employingusvets.com/

"Going on the 10th time we at VETS Indexes will be hosting this leading conference focused on best practices in veteran employment, we are extremely proud of the caliber of speakers and content we have been able to deliver to thousands of HR and other employment professionals," said VETS Indexes Chief Marketing Officer Nicholas Antaki.

Thank you to all of our sponsors, who make this event possible: Silver Sponsors Fiserv, GXO Logistics, and Spectrum; Morning Break Sponsor Oracle; and Bronze Sponsor ETF Global. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, but they are limited and going fast. By sponsoring, organizations demonstrate their support and leadership in the veteran employment space, and they are recognized throughout VETS Indexes' targeted outreach, which regularly reaches more than 100,000 HR, recruiting, and veterans program professionals. For more information on how your organization can become a sponsor, please download our brochure here (https://employingusvets.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Spring-2024-Conference_V2-min.pdf) or email [email protected].

About VETS Indexes: VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosting the twice-yearly Employing U.S. Vets Conference, unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service, and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.

The VETSX and VTRNIX indexes were created on the premise that the companies that make the best use of the highly talented, yet often under-valued, talent pool that veterans represent will ultimately see a benefit to their bottom lines. The performance of the indexes has emphatically confirmed that thesis, outpacing the S&P 500.

As the world's first resource for U.S. veteran themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission-critical mindset, unique skills, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace. Our mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support veterans and their families.

"SERVING THOSE WHO SERVED" - VETS Indexes provides a social and governance impact via those public companies that support the hiring and professional development of our military veterans.

