NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VETS Indexes is proud to unveil the 2024 honorees for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, including some of the world's largest multinational corporations, government agencies, small companies and nonprofits, and almost every type of organization in between. Competition was stiffer than ever, with nearly 350 different employers submitting surveys to be considered for the awards, which recognize the organizations most committed to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

VETS Indexes announces the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards recipients Post this VETS Indexes announces the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards recipients

Click this link to see the full slate of awardees: https://vetsindexes.com/award-results-2024

"I am amazed and gratified to see so many employers participate in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards this year!" said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes.

"Organizations dedicated to hiring veterans recognize and appreciate the rigorous, data-focused approach of the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program, which has established a new state of the art for tracking veteran employment practices. As a result, in just 4 years this has become the nation's most respected and fastest growing recognition program for veteran employers," Altman said.

This year, a record 344 organizations submitted completed surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, an increase of more than 100 from last year and nearly triple the number from two years ago. Of those, VETS Indexes recognized 285 organizations across the following award levels: 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer, and Recognized Employer. Not every responding organization made the cut – only those that demonstrated a strong commitment to veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses. Participating organizations included companies large and small, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges, and universities.

"We deeply admire the commitment to veteran employment which this year's VETS Indexes Employer Awards winners have exemplified. Our survey is predominantly quantitative, and there is little room to 'trick the test,' so it is very encouraging to see so many top-quality employers walking the talk. With an increasing number of employers taking part every year since inception, we are humbled at the continuing efforts to provide meaningful careers for veterans after they have served our country honorably," said VETS Indexes' Nicholas Antaki.

As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. VETS Indexes and its Employer Awards have been featured on CNBC, Fox Business and BNN Bloomberg, as well as military-specific outlets, including Military.com, Military Times and Stars & Stripes. This in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers' policies, practices, and outcomes in detail, across the following 5 categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support

For more information on the process and methodology behind the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, please click this link: https://vetsindexes.com/employer-awards-methodology . To register and participate in the upcoming 2025 VETS Indexes Employer Awards competition, please click here: https://vetsindexes.com/employer-awards/ .

About VETS Indexes: VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards , hosting the twice-yearly Employing U.S. Vets Conference , unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service , and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.

The VETSX and VTRNIX indexes were created on the premise that the companies that make the best use of the highly talented, yet under-valued, talent pool that veterans represent will ultimately see a benefit to their bottom lines. The performance of the indexes has emphatically confirmed that thesis, outpacing the S&P 500.

Learn more about us at VETSIndexes.com and follow us on social media channels via LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Contact: Nicholas Antaki

(516) 418-3821

[email protected]

SOURCE VETS Indexes