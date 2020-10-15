Department of Energy Enters Into Enterprise Agreement with Google Cloud

WASHINGTON and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced a five-year agreement to provide the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) access to a broad range of Google Cloud technologies, including Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace productivity tools. This technology agreement will help the DOE scale research efforts and ultimately drive innovation across DOE national labs and field sites.

The agreement between Google Cloud and the DOE will make it easier for DOE's more than 100,000 employees and contractors to access Google Cloud and Google Workspace tools. The agreement encompasses the entire catalog of GCP services, including Google Cloud Storage, BigQuery, AutoML, Cloud GPUs and TPUs, Google Kubernetes Engine, and TensorFlow.

The DOE envisions a diverse range of use cases for its implementation of Google Cloud--from using machine learning models to predict which energy equipment will require preventative maintenance, to helping cities identify more cost-efficient renewable energy sources, to managing the exabytes of data pouring in from DOE research facilities.

"Our work with Google Cloud is helping us reduce the friction and pivot to innovation," said Chief Information Officer for the U.S. DOE Rocky Campione during the NLIT Summit 2020 . "With this agreement, we're helping our labs focus on solving problems and get to a place where they can pick the compute they need to get their jobs done."

DOE personnel can also now take advantage of Google Professional Services and Chrome Browser Support, and will have access to future Google Cloud offerings when they become commercially available.

"The DOE conducts some of the most cutting-edge research in the world," said Mike Daniels, vice president, Global Public Sector, Google Cloud. "We are both proud and humbled to play a leading role in helping the DOE advance critical work in the energy sector for the betterment of mankind."

In addition to dozens of field offices, DOE operates 17 laboratories, including Lawrence Livermore, Sandia, Los Alamos, Fermi and Oak Ridge National Labs. DOE scientists conduct primary research on topics ranging from renewable energy to COVID-19 vaccines.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

About DOE

The mission of the Energy Department is to ensure America's security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Although only in existence since 1977, the Department traces its lineage to the Manhattan Project effort to develop the atomic bomb during World War II, and to the various energy-related programs that previously had been dispersed throughout various Federal agencies.

SOURCE Google Inc.

Related Links

www.google.com

