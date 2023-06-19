Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, M42 and AbbVie enter a strategic partnership to advance personalised medicine and genomics

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AbbVie Biopharmaceutical and M42 to elevate collaborative efforts in tailoring personalised medicine and genomics in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). M42 is a first-of-its-kind, tech-enabled, integrated healthcare company created through the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health.

DoH, MoU with M42 and AbbVie (PRNewsfoto/The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi)
The MoU was signed by Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Center at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Francesco Redivo, Senior Director at G42 Healthcare, a M42 company, and Hala Dalle, Medical Director Gulf & Levant at AbbVie Biopharmaceutical at the AbbVie Bioresearch Center in Boston.

The three parties aim to advance precision medicine in the diagnosis and treatment of multiple myeloma and non-small cell lung cancer. DoH seeks to drive research that will contribute to policy changes and guideline implementation which will enable broader patient access to innovative approaches in healthcare.

The strategic cooperation aims to maximise on the Emirate's unique genomics programme and translate scientific advancements into tangible patient benefits, focusing on precision medicine tailored to individual needs.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Center at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: "It is with no doubt that personalised medicine and genomics hold the transformative potential to reshape the delivery of care and improve outcomes. Abu Dhabi continues to harness the power of these fields to unlock a new era of healthcare where every patient's journey is guided by their own genetic blueprint, leading to enhanced quality of life and a brighter future for generations to come. We are proud to witness yet another collaboration with prestigious partners in the biopharma industry during our participation at BIO 2023."

Hassan Sabbah, General Manager AbbVie Gulf & Levant said: "This partnership aims to advance precision medicine in the diagnosis and treatment to help enable broader patient access in UAE to innovative therapies. Our efforts are progressing to launch several initiatives that support research and clinical trials and develop innovative solutions to deal effectively with local and regional health needs, challenges, and burdens."

As part of its preventive healthcare efforts, Abu Dhabi launched the region's first Personalised Precision Medicine Programme for oncology in 2022. The programme integrates predictive, personalised and precision medicine using genomics to transform diagnostics, drug therapy and prevention and tailor it to the needs specific to individuals.

Francesco Redivo, Senior Director at G42 Healthcare, a M42 company said: "I am proud to witness how our vision of realising personalised healthcare is progressing forward as we strengthen our commitments with like-minded pharma businesses like AbbVie who are known to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that enhance people's lives. Our collaboration will be built on joint efforts to advance precision medicine by harnessing real world evidence capabilities, shaping innovative solutions around access to care and translating scientific advancements into tangible patient benefits by maximizing the potential of Emirati Genome Programme."

To learn more, visit: https://www.doh.gov.ae/en/Abu-Dhabi-a-regional-life-science-hub

About Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The Department of Health – (DoH) is the regulatory body of the healthcare sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in healthcare by monitoring the health status of the population. DoH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DoH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforce standards, and encourages adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DoH also drives programmes to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system.

